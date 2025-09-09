‘LMAO’: The Rose Garden Disaster Barely Settled Before Donald Trump Gave Gavin Newsom a Gift-Wrapped Joke That Sparked His Best Clap Back Yet

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is far from done with Donald Trump‘s who recently revealed plans to put an octagon cage on the White House lawn for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

Dana White, the chief executive of the UFC, met with Trump in August about the proposed match and later confirmed, “It’s absolutely going to happen,” on the Fourth of July in 2026.

Gavin Newsom ridicules Donald Trump over the planned UFC octagon cage match at the White House. (Photos by Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary,” White House Communication Director Steven Cheung said last week in a statement cited by The Wall Street Journal. “I know President Trump as a fighter. I’m in the tough guy business, and this guy is the toughest, most resilient I’ve seen in my life.”

‘WINNER, WINNER’: Fans Say Gavin Newsom’s Latest Post May Be the Clapback That Finally Shuts Trump Down

The president has long been a fan of the UFC and infamously made an appearance at WrestleMania’s “Battle of the Billionaires” in the 1980s. Trump first brought up the idea of a caged match at the White House in July, per MSN. Trump said he wanted 20,000 fans in attendance at the celebration.

Newsom has been trolling Trump for weeks by sarcastically typing in the president’s all-caps format, and his latest jab at the president’s UFC plans has fans cracking up.

On Sept. 3, the governor shared an AI image of himself bouncing an orange baby Trump inside a cage on X. At the end of the video, Newsom sets a petulant Trump down on a gold mat inside the cage before it locks.

“YOU INFLATED INFANT. WE KNOW YOU CAN’T SEE YOUR FEET BUT CAN YOU NOT SEE THE COUNTRY? PEOPLE CAN’T AFFORD FOOD. CAN’T FIND JOBS. AND YOU’RE PLAYING ROCK ‘EM SOCK ‘EM ROBOTS ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN! WE’RE EMBARRASSED. YOU’RE “MAKING AMERICA MORTIFIED AGAIN!” YOU’RE MAMA NOT MAGA,” read a post shared on a parody account from Gov. Newsom’s Press Office on Threads.

Fans responded by expressing how equally appalled they were by Trump’s proposed UFC match at the White House.

“What an embarrassment! Talk about lowering the tone,” they wrote. “Such an iconic building of historic importance lowered to nothing better than a circus! Should make DJT feel right at home [clown]!”

In response to some critics who felt Gavin was feeding into the baited traps set by Trump, one wrote, “Gavin Da Goat!!!”

Another said, “And yet you maga snowflakes cry every time he tweets lol.”

In contrast, fans on X were more taken aback by Newsom’s top-tier level of trolling Trump.

One fan wrote, “Hands down, the best one so far. Bravo! Absolute masterpiece!”

Another fan suggested a real match between the two men. “Back and forth trolling, I like that. Let’s make it a real fight. I suggest karaoke. Let’s do it.”

The White House is reportedly planning to add a jumbo screen for the UFC event to inundate the public at Ellipse Park, among other changes that have been objected to online.

On Sept. 6, after House Speaker Mike Johnson posted photos from the grand opening of the new Rose Garden Club at the White House, Newsom and his team quickly chimed in with a new nickname for the space they dubbed, “Predator Patio.”

“Our economy is in a downward spiral, but don’t worry — the @GOP are spending their time cheersing Diet Cokes at a new, exclusive ‘club,'” he wrote on X.