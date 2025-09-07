‘Genius!’: Gavin Newsom Just Hit Trump with a Clapback So Savage the Internet’s Saying He Won This Round Hands Down

California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to enrage President Donald Trump as Newsom keeps trolling the President on social media in a feud that’s been unfolding all summer. And the governor’s latest post is as funny as ever.

After a reporter asked Trump Wednesday whether Newsom should be investigated over how he handled the deadly California wildfires in January, the President went after the governor again, making a weird comment about his hands.

President Donald Trump latest insult falls flat in comparison in California Govenor Gavin Newsom’s clapback. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I watched him with the hands. I’m saying, ‘What’s going on with the hands?’ There’s something wrong with him. You watch him. There’s something wrong with this guy,” Trump said, continuing his long obsession over hands, and making no sense.

Reactions to Trump’s unsolicited insults promoted many to say he’s “jealous” of Newsom and “very insecure” about his own hands.

Newsom responded with another hilarious post on X, sharing a montage of Trump’s most embarrassing moments, including tripping up the steps of Air Force One, his mysterious hand bruises and even the time Trump was attacked by a bald eagle in his office. The post was captioned, “We talking hands?” and set to the Reba McEntire song, “I’m a Survivor.”

Social media enjoyed Newsom’s Trump meme perhaps a bit too much and fired off hundreds of funny hand-related comments.

“That’s rich coming from Taco Two Hands. Lol,” Threads user Mark Steven Ritter joked.

‘Help, This Part Is Taking Me Out!’: Newsom Fires Back at JD Vance’s Fox News Attack With Nickname So Brutal Even MAGA Didn’t Know How to Respond

“Pure projection from Tiny Hands Trump…,” X user Tina Simms posted. “Hands down the right response,” Sandiechill chimed in.

Amid all the “LOLs” and “hahahas,” Mrs. H posted “Genuis!”

This Threads user posted a hysterical video montage of Trump playing an accordion over his wildly gesturing hands during events over the years and captioned with, “’Strange hand action,’ I hear? ;-)”

“I’m still waiting anxiously for someone – ANYONE – to call him a liar to his face. I mean, not correct him, CALL HIM A LIAR TO HIS FACE!” this X user pointed out.

“This was savage,” another X user observed.

And this one, “I just Love that Fuzzy microphone Spank he got, eh?” referred to Trump get bonked in the face by a microphone in Newsom’s video.

This isn’t the first time Trump has insinuated there’s something “weird” happening with Newsom’s hands. During a cabinet meeting on Aug. 26 he told reporters, “It’s a little weird to be honest. It’s a little something shaky going on there.”

Trump: You have an incompetent governor in California. Gavin. I know him very well. He's a nice guy, good-looking. He has some hand action going on. There’s something going on there pic.twitter.com/PtxgLy5MrI — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2025

Trump’s obsession with hand size dates back decades. During the 2016 presidential campaign GOP candidate and current Secretary of State Marco Rubio really got under Trump’s skin when he told supporters that Trump “is always calling me ‘little Marco.’”

“He is taller than me, he’s like six-two, which is why I don’t understand why his hands are the size of someone who is five-two,” Rubio joked, according to ABC News. “Have you seen his hands? And you know what they say about men with small hands — “

FLASHBACK



Marco Rubio on Trump: “He's like 6'2, which is why I don't understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5'2. And you know what they say about men with small hands?…”

(2016) pic.twitter.com/RFgyVlqpyD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 22, 2024

“You can’t trust them,” Rubio added after a pregnant pause.

But it was a description of Trump published in Spy Magazine almost 40 years ago that the President has apparently never gotten over.

In the story, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter described Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian.” Carter told ABC News that the future president began sending him photos of his hands circled in gold sharpie with notes about the length of his fingers, which Carter still described decades later as “abnormally stubby.”

The President’s latest comments about Newsom’s hands follow weeks of speculation about Trump’s health and, among other medical issues, repeated bruising on his hands, which he’s tried to cover up with make-up.

Just this week social media went wild over Trump’s bruised hand, leading some to comment that he’s been seriously ill lately, so sick in fact that wild rumors spread online over the Labor Day weekend that Trump had actually died.

At a White House event Tuesday, Trump basically just wanted to prove that he was actually alive, but his fumbling response to a question about the widespread death rumor just added fuel to the fire, causing even more speculation about his health.

Another funny post by Newsom on X following Trump’s hand comments, shows the governor holding a baby Trump throwing a tantrum.

Newsom has been trolling Trump on social media for weeks, tearing a page out of Trump’s own MAGA playbook and mocking the President’s social media style.

It seems to be working, too, as Trump has become more and more defensive, lashing out repeatedly at Newsom every chance he gets.