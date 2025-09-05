‘MAGA Must Just Hate This Guy’: Gavin Newsom’s Savage New Drink Sends MAGA Into a Meltdown as Fans Are in ‘Tears’

California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to troll President Donald Trump on social media, and his latest meme pokes fun at Trump as well as his MAGA followers.

On Sept. 4, the governor’s press office shared the meme on X, featuring an AI image of Newsom in a blue patterned blazer, drinking white liquid from a cocktail glass with the ocean as his backdrop.

California Governor Gavin Newsom at the Vogue World: Hollywood Announcement at Chateau Marmont on March 26, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In front of Newsom is a liquor bottle with the label, “MAGA Tears,” and social media users weighed in on his latest presidential troll.

The hilarious post was captioned with all-caps in the same manner the president uses when he rants on social media, reading “CHEERS! PATRIOTS!!!”

Several users on X loved the meme and reacted underneath the post.

“LOL. Superb.”

“MAGA must just hate this guy,” replied one. “Epic social media games.”

“This right here should be on a t-shirt,” wrote one user. Another X user replied, “Are MAGA TEARS best hot or cold?”

Trump supporters were not as amused by the MAGA tears meme. “Now you’re just embarrassing yourself,” claimed one MAGA fan.

Newsom first began trolling Trump by writing sarcastic and hilarious comments on social media in the signature all-caps style of the president, and liberals were here for it. He shared another post on Sept. 4 that mocked Trump’s failed school, Trump University.

HUGE NEWS FOR “MY GUYS AND GALS”!!! NEWSOM UNIVERSITY IS OPENING VERY SOON. ENROLLMENT IS ALREADY THROUGH THE ROOF. EVERYBODY WANTS IN (EVEN THE LOSERS) BUT ONLY THE SMARTEST, MOST TALENTED STUDENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED (NO LOW IQ DING-DONGS LIKE JD “JUST DANCE” VANCE OR LAURA “LOW… pic.twitter.com/Zunmq00sPq — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 4, 2025

X users appreciated the latest troll, with one user replying, “They get more unhinged every day. I love that for us.”

Has Trump met his match with Gavin? Some believe so as the two politcal heavyweights have been going back and forth for months online even before Trump became president in Jan. 2025. The merciless mocking is great for those who enjoy entertainment, as it helps boost Newsom’s popularity online and puts money in his pockets.

“If nothing else, we’ve called out the absurdity of the normalization of Donald Trump,” Newsom said during a call with the Daily Beast.



“We’re pushing back, and people are paying a bit more attention… Maybe they should be paying a bit more attention to what the President of the United States is modeling every single day. Nothing about this is normal, and it needs to be called out,” he continued.

