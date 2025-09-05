‘WINNER, WINNER’: Fans Say Gavin Newsom’s Latest Post May Be the Clapback That Finally Shuts Trump Down

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken his digital warfare against President Donald Trump to unprecedented heights.

The Democratic leader unleashed a savage meme that has the internet buzzing and social media users picking sides in what has become the most entertaining political feud of 2025.

Newsom’s latest trolling masterpiece features an unflattering photo of Trump on X, looking unusually flushed and heavier than usual. Newsome posted the image shortly after Trump posted a distorted image of Rosie O’Donnell threatening her citizenship.

California Governor Gavin Newsom escalated his feud with President Trump by sharing an unflattering meme that went viral and sparked a massive social media battle. (Photos by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘The Exact Type of Lunatic We Need’: Donald Trump Supporters Explode After Gavin Newsom’s Savage MAGA Takeover

The image, shared by Newsom on Sept. 3, shows Trump with a deep reddish complexion, his blondish-ginger hair spilling from beneath his signature red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Wearing a plain white polo shirt featuring his familiar Trump New York logo, the former reality star appears unusually bloated in the AI-generated photo. Social media users quickly latched onto the image, allowing Newsom to weaponize Trump’s likeness in the meme-driven clashes of their ongoing digital feud.

X erupted immediately after the post went live, with shocked users posting, “Woah! Did he gain 50lbs?” while another stamped it as a clear “WINNER, WINNER.”

“Bro what is this jumpscare. Warn us next time. lol.,” said a third person, capturing the absurdity many felt when viewing the image.

Woah! Did he gain 50lbs? — Conservative Mike (@thegayconserva3) September 4, 2025

Speaking directly to Newsom, one person said, ”You triggered MAGAts???” Another person said the image looks like a “Boss Hog impersonator.”

Conservative supporters quickly rallied to Trump’s defense, with MAGA loyalists firing back at the California governor’s tactics.

“Didn’t you make these type of images illegal in your state?” one critic weighed in.

However, defenders of Newsom’s approach countered with practical explanations, with one user clarifying, “It’s not an ad or an election communication. It’s a Tweet.”

It's not an ad or an election communication.



It's a Tweet. — Andy McCall (@AndyMcCall) September 4, 2025

Even funnier, fans resurfaced a Senate hearing where Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy warned about contaminated seafood using a visual aid: a photo of the monster from Alien.

But someone slyly swapped the creature out for the same unflattering AI image of Trump — and suddenly Kennedy’s serious speech sounded like late-night comedy.

“This is a photograph of the alien from the movie ‘Alien” Kennedy said, warning it was what people might look like after eating raw imported shrimp. The Trump face, paired with the Senator’s audio, made the moment even more ridiculous.

(Photos: @govpressoffice/X; amay.a100/Threads)

This latest exchange stems from Trump’s recent criticism of Newsom, whom he branded “incompetent” while repeating false claims about California’s water management during the Pacific Palisades fires.

The president also made peculiar comments about Newsom’s hand gestures, stating he had “some strange hand action going” and describing it as “a little weird to be honest.” Trump’s rambling critique provided Newsom with the perfect ammunition for his trademark counterattack strategy.

Newsom masterfully flipped Trump’s hand obsession back on him, sharing a video response with the caption, “You really want to have the conversation about hands?”

The governor then posted in Trump’s signature all-caps style: “WOW !! PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS ABOUT ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM: ‘HE’S A NICE GUY, LOOKS GOOD.’ THANK YOU FOR THE KIND WORDS, LITTLE HANDS. EVERYONE SEEMS TO BE TALKING ABOUT ME (AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!). —GCN.”

This clever response highlighted the irony of Trump criticizing anyone’s physical gestures while sporting a mysterious hand bruise that has sparked its own speculation.

The political rivalry has expanded beyond personal attacks to include family members, with Newsom recently creating a satirical magazine cover featuring himself wearing a crown with the headline “The American King” to mock Trump’s wife, “The American Queen”

This parody emerged after reports surfaced about Vanity Fair potentially featuring Melania Trump on their cover, with Newsom’s press office amplifying the joke by posting “AN HONOR! THANK YOU!!!” in typical Trump fashion.

AN HONOR! THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/X0uUq1PATG — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 29, 2025

Questions surrounding Trump’s health have provided additional fuel for Newsom’s relentless campaign.

At 79, the president has faced scrutiny over his physical condition, including acknowledged chronic venous insufficiency and periods of public absence.

According to the Independent, the 57-year-old California governor has seized upon these concerns, previously asking, “Do people with dementia repeat the same falsehoods and crazy conspiracies over and over again?”

Newsom’s unconventional approach appears to be resonating beyond entertainment value, due to his ability to generate viral content while maintaining political relevance demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of modern political communication.

The governor’s merchandise sales, featuring items like “Newsom Was Right About Everything” hats, reportedly generated six figures in revenue, proving that effective trolling can translate into tangible political capital.

This ongoing digital battle represents more than mere social media entertainment; it showcases how political discourse has evolved in the digital age, where memes and viral moments can shape public perception as effectively as traditional campaigning.