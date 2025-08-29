‘Gavin is Crushing It’: Gavin Newsom’s Spot-On Oval Office Mockery of Donald Trump’s Kiss Up Team Goes Viral

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 57, is not holding back with his online mockery of President Donald Trump.

After weeks of mimicking Trump, 79, via his press office’s X account, Newsom borrowed a page from “Saturday Night Live” by taking aim at the MAGA leader through on-screen parody.

Newsom posted an 87-second video on the California governor’s official account on Aug. 28. The clip is essentially a reenactment of Trump’s way of addressing the nation from his Oval Office with graphs and tables.

California Gavin Newsom continues to troll President Donald Trump online after weeks of mockery. (Photos by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

When Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office, he’s often joined by key aides and officials, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, White House aide Stephen Miller, and other senior advisors.

Newsom was also attempting to address the issue of crime in his state by slamming Trump’s approach of deploying National Guard troops to Democrat-run cities.

“If he is to invest in crime suppression, I hope the President of the United States would look at the facts,” Newsom said, referring to the controversial policies of the Trump administration.

Newsom then held up a piece of paper, citing that the Republican-led state of Louisiana has worse crime statistics than California, including other states.

“I want to present some facts to the President of the United States. I imagine this is alarming to the president to learn these facts,” Newsom stated with a sarcastic tone.

He added, “If the president is sincere about the issue of crime and violence, there’s no question in my mind that he’ll likely be sending the troops into Louisiana and Mississippi to address the unconscionable wave of violence that continues to plague those states.”

Where is Trump’s attention to this matter? pic.twitter.com/eYHpi29jGT — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) August 28, 2025

The California governor spoofing the president’s often awkward press conferences became a trending topic on social media.

“He’s absolutely brilliant at holding the mirror up to the Republican Party hypocrisy!” one Newsom fan expressed on X. Another poster declared, “Gavin is crushing it.”

A third person suggested, “Now. He must do a cabinet meeting where his people all just give him non-stop adulation as they sit around the table. It must be done. Please.”

The Democratic office holder appears to be changing some people’s mind about him. For instance, a self-described former Republican admitted, “Newsom is growing on me.”

Louisiana’s homicide rate is 380% California’s, but you wouldn’t know that by watching FOX NEWS. pic.twitter.com/kaaFCE14w4 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 28, 2025

However, one individual was not embracing the “Dark Newsom” meme by insisting, “Gavin Newsom continues to demonstrate his unfitness for the White House.”

Newsom is one of the top prospects to represent the Democratic Party in the 2028 presidential race. His constant ridiculing of Trump has some observers calling him the frontrunner for the nomination at this point.

Imitating Trump has been a successful way of generating attention in the media and engagement online, but Newsom is also taking his crime-fighting efforts seriously.

The governor announced a new partnership with city officials and law enforcement in San Diego, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Central Valley, Sacramento, and the San Francisco Bay Area to expand the deployment of the California Highway Patrol in those locations.

“When the state and local communities work together strategically, public safety improves,” Newsom stated in an Aug. 28-dated press release.

The statement continued, “While the Trump Administration undermines cities, California is partnering with them — and delivering real results. With these new deployments, we’re doubling down on these partnerships to build on progress and keep driving crime down.”

Trump and Newsom’s ongoing feud has not just involved how to fight the issue of crime in America. On Aug. 22, the president called his political nemesis an “incompetent guy with a good line of bulls–t.”

Newsom fired back at Trump on X by once again emulating the former “The Apprentice” reality television show star. The “This is Gavin Newsom” podcast host responded, “Such low energy. SAD!”