‘Where’s the Rest of Your Dress?’: Ivanka Trump Sparks Outrage Over ‘Inappropriate’ Dress, Fans Say It’s ‘Too Short for Her Age’

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, are currently in Venice, Italy, to witness a star-studded wedding ceremony.

Before watching the billionaire Jeff Bezos exchange vows with his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Ivanka showed off a pink and white outfit from a Venice balcony on Instagram.

Ivanka, 43, wore a sleeveless, floral dress paired with white high-heeled shoes. Kushner, 44, wore a black suit, white collared shirt, and brown shoes.

“Ready to celebrate the love story of our friends, @laurenwSanchez and @jeffbezos,” Ivanka, 43, captioned her four-photo Instagram carousel.

The former White House senior advisor’s ensemble garnered mixed reactions online. Her fans praised the garment while critics slammed the mother of three.

“I think is a cute dress, but it is not a dress for a wedding. The occasion requests a formal long dress in respect for the moment. To be fair with her, she usually dresses well, but this time the dress misses length,” read one balanced comment on Yahoo.

A second person wrote, “Where’s the rest of the dress? Looks like she went shopping in her daughter’s closet.” A like-minded individual voiced, “Too short for a lady her age.”

Some felt the dress was not age-appropriate for a 43-year-old mom. A more favorable comment read, “It is not a dress suitable for a wedding, but she can wear anything and still look gorgeous.”

Yet another person stated, “Seriously? That’s what you wear to the bachelorette party in Vegas with your girlfriends, not to the wedding. So tacky.”

Sánchez hosted a bachelorette getaway with female friends in May 2025. The ex-news anchor invited celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria to Paris for the pre-nuptial festivities, though Ivanka was not spotted in the photos.

“Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way,” Sánchez captioned an Instagram page featuring her bachelorette party attendees.

Ivanka and Jared arrived at the Venice Marco Polo Airport on June 24. The pair’s three children — 13-year-old Arabella, 11-year-old Joseph, and 9-year-old Theodore — were filmed with them entering a water taxi.

Trump married Kushner in October 2009. Like his wife, Jared served as a senior adviser in his father-in-law’s first administration. The real estate investor held that White House position from 2017 to 2021.

After reportedly first meeting in 2016, Bezos proposed to Sánchez on his $500 million superyacht known as Koru in May 2023.

Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, traveled to Venice for their three-day wedding extravaganza. Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Bill Gates, Tom Brady, and more celebs are expected to be in attendance.

Not everyone in Venice this week is excited about the Jeff and Lauren union. “No Space for Bezos” protests have broken out in the Italian city. Demonstrators are raising objections to the luxurious wedding disrupting the municipality.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro defended Bezos and Sánchez choosing his city for their events, which reportedly cost the couple between $9.5 million and $11 million. Brugnaro insisted the influx of their 200 guests will add a “million-dollar” economic boost.

The Amazon founder was married to his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, from 1993 to 2019. They share four kids. Sánchez previously tied the knot with Endeavor executive Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. They are parents to a son and a daughter. Sánchez is also the mother of a son with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.