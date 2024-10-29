‘Tom Brady Is Going THROUGH It’: Tom Brady’s Instagram Post Raises Eyebrows After Gisele Bündchen’s Baby Announcement with Her Kids’ Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Did Tom Brady slyly react to news about his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, having a baby with another man?

Fans believe so after the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted an Instagram Story following the revelation of Bündchen’s pregnancy. The former couple have been divorced since October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Tom Brady shares cryptic post after reports about his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen welcoming a child with her new boyfriend two years after divorce. (Photos by Cooper Neill/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images)

On Monday, Oct. 28, People broke the news that Gisele and her 37-year-old boyfriend of over a year are expecting their first child together, according to a close friend.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told the outlet.

Gisele and Brady have two children together. On the same day the world found out about Gisele’s third pregnancy, her ex uploaded a photograph of a sunset to his Instagram Story.

Brady had The Chicks’ 2002 cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” playing as the soundtrack for the post. He captioned the image with lyrics from the song.

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” the legendary quarterback wrote.

Not Tom Brady posting The Chicks cover of ‘Landslide’ after news broke that Gisele Bündchen is having a baby with her hot jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend 👀 pic.twitter.com/bIx2DggYDW — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) October 29, 2024

Social media began reacting to Brady’s post, with many suggesting Brady was not dealing with his ex-wife’s big news too well.

“Not Tom Brady posting The Chicks’ cover of ‘Landslide’ after news broke that Gisele Bündchen is having a baby with her hot jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend,” someone wrote on X.

Another person tweeted, “The average human doesn’t realize how down Tom Brady has to be to be playing The Chicks on his IG.”

A third X user declared, “Oh, Tom Brady is going THROUGH it.”

One person blamed the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player for losing Gisele, by writing, “He fumbled that ball the second he said he was going back to football. You blew it, Brady.”

According to TMZ, Gisele, 44, had informed Brady and their kids that she was having jiujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente’s child before the public found out.

Current mother of two Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her first child with martial arts trainer Joaquim Valente. (Photo: @gisele/Instagram; joaquimvalente/Instagram)

Brady and Bündchen began dating in December 2006 after being set up on a blind date by friends.

“I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,'” Brady told the WS Magazine in 2021. “I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life.”

However, they almost didn’t make it after Brady’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, revealed that she was three months pregnant by the then-New England Patriots player in February 2007.

During a 2015 interview with “CBS This Morning,” Gisele admitted she considered ending the relationship with Brady as a result of Moynahan having his first child, a son named Jack, in August 2007.

“It was a bit of a challenge,” she shared, noting she thought they were just dating each other. “And then this happens right, so I felt like I didn’t know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like do I just run away?”

Gisele decided to stay, acknowledging Jack as a “sweet bonus child.” She and Brady went on to get engaged in January 2009, followed by a wedding ceremony in February 2009 at St. Monica Catholic Church in California.

The pair welcomed their first son together, Benjamin Rein, in December 2009. Their daughter, Vivian Lake, was born in December 2012.

In February 2022, Brady announced his plans to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons. By March of that year, he changed his mind and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another run.

Gisele initially showed support for her husband’s comeback. However, in September 2022, People reported the couple hit a “rough patch” with “a lot of tension” because Brady unretired.

By October 2022, Bündchen and Brady finalized a divorce and have reportedly agreed to joint custody of their two children.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Gisele posted on Instagram.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel started seeing fellow Brazilian Valente publicly in June 2023 months after they were first spotted in Costa Rica with Gisele’s two kids.

Valente initially served as a martial arts trainer for her son Benjamin and later began training his sister and mother.

“It’s actually because of my son that I met Joaquim,” Gisele told Dust magazine in 2021. “I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this.”

Gisele thanked the Valente brothers for receiving self-defense training in a February 2022 Instagram post.

She wrote in the caption, “Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

An insider informed People in February 2024 that Gisele and Joaquim’s relationship developed from platonic to romantic after her divorce from Brady.

Still many fans are shocked by the news of their pregnancy with some wondering exactly how Brady is doing. “I know he slid down a wall when he heard the news,” said one person.

Another said, “He chose his job. She chose herself. They both got what they wanted.”

Putting things into perspective, one person suggested Gisele was unhappy in the last few years of her marriage with Brady.

“I feel like alot of people forget women don’t just leave a man in a day or two. We legit take years of trying and trying to find some sort of solution before we leave. And the fact she left and moved on means it could have been a while she was unhappy in her marriage. Men never think women will leave when we threaten or voice our unhappiness. I hope they both find happiness.”