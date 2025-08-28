‘Am I the Only One That Sees It’: Jennifer Lopez’s Casual Bike Photo Backfires After Fans Zoom In on the Seat

Before the summer ends, Jennifer Lopez is back taking up one of her beloved hobbies …biking in the Hamptons! But she couldn’t let the day pass without having a photo shoot of the moment first.

The singer-actress shared a spread of five images looking radiant in “Le Sun,” as she posed in front of her bright teal bike from Blue Jay Bikes. Lopez’s hair fell effortlessly around her face in no particular style, with her blond highlights looking brightened in the daylight. She chose a striped pair of flat shoes to go along with the rest of her all-white outfit, which made her bronzed skin pop against it.

Jennifer Lopez’s biking photos in the Hamptons ruined after fans notice something off. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram.

It was a cute but comfortable fashion change for the “If You Had My Love’ singer, who is usually in some sort of glammed-up look for her professional life. According to her Aug. 24 post, Lopez didn’t make the trip to the Hamptons to go biking alone. Her vocal coach Stevie Mackie and her daughter Emme Muñiz — who has been popping up to various events more often — were accompanying her as well.

Lopez got two shots standing behind the bike, with one hand placed on the handle, while the other hand was placed on the actual seat. She posed with a fierce stare into the camera. She also made sure to take photos sitting on the bike. Her all white outfit consisted of denim capri pants and a hoodie with a collared shirt framing her neck. The fit suggested that it may have been slightly chilly in the Long Island, New York, destination spot the day she took the pictures.

But what was probably intended to be a photo reflecting on a fun day with her daughter and friend turned into fans sharing their dislike for the fourth image.

One person wrote, “The 4th pic got me nervous. Am I the only one that sees it,” which received several other replies from people who had similar thoughts.

One of those responders said, “not me zooming in on the windows looking for ghosts.”

Another person wrote, “The way she sitting on the bike ! You silly ….”

Another person typed, “I feel like I’m taking crazy pills! Why isn’t anyone seeing this ridiculous crotch situation lol!!!”

Someone else commented, “Without a doubt, the old lady planned it that way…. she looks like she’s ‘advertising’ that she needs one… LOL.”

This isn’t the first time Lopez has been biking in the Hamptons around the summer to early fall time of year. She was spotted last year in the early days of July biking again. More often than not she wasn’t alone, but she also wasn’t with her then-husband Ben Affleck. Rumors were swirling that the two were having marital issues after just two years of marriage, and it proved to be true as Lopez filed for divorce the very next month.

Instead of Affleck accompanying her, Mackie was by her side during many of her travels that month. There was also a time when her son Max Muñiz biked with them. Surprisingly, Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck, 19, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was biking with her on another day in July.

It’s clear biking is an activity that Lopez enjoys doing, particularly in the summer.

In efforts to promote her Delola cocktail brand, she shared a video of her pulling up to a liquor store to purchase some bottles.

Wearing a white dress with her hair in a ponytail, Lopez took fans in the store with her while she shopped for Delola.

“So many things I love about summer…,” she wrote before listing off, “Sunsets,” “Bike Rides,” “Beach Days,” “Lazy afternoons,” “And a refreshing @Delola Light Margarita on ice.”