‘He’s Lying Low, with His New Girlfriend’: Barron Trump’s Sudden Disappearance Raises Red Flags After Critics Exposed Secrets About His Love Life

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, has been missing in action lately when it comes to his “first son” duties. Barron has been notably absent from public appearances since towering over his father with his 6-foot-7 frame at the inauguration of his second term in January 2025.

President Trump would often credit his son for helping him connect with younger voters during the 2024 presidential campaign. Barron would appear with his father during press conferences, trips and public appearances. Now the youngest of the Trump clan has not been spotted next to his father in several months.

Barron’s siblings have been picking up his slack when it comes to appearing with their father. Donald Jr Trump, 47, Ivanka Trump, 43 and Eric Trump, 41 have attended several events since January, attempting to keep a strong family image during their father’s second term.

According to The Daily Mail, President Trump was joined by his sons Donald Jr and Eric, daughter-in-law Lara Trump and grandchildren Chloe and Spencer for the opening ceremony of Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, Scotland.

The outlet also mentioned how the president continues to bring up his youngest son although he is not present. In May, he joked with members of the press about the 19-year-old while dropping hints that he may be attending some of the FIFA World Cup matches next year.

“These events will attract millions of passionate fans around the world, including my son. I have a son that loves soccer – Barron,” he said. He continued jokingly, “Nobody’s ever heard of Barron, right? Have you ever heard of Barron? He’s a good soccer player, too. He’s a little tall for soccer, but that’s OK.”

Although Trump hasn’t been seen with his parents, he has been frequently photographed on the campus of New York University, where he attends college, and captured in and around Manhattan.

It’s been speculated that he is keeping a low profile due to social media sleuths breaking the news about a mystery girlfriend, while some assume it’s just normal teenage behavior.

“He’s 19yrs old. Things to do. People to meet. Life to lead. Stop trying to turn him into a middle-aged fogey before his time,” said one Daily Mail reader.

Another chimed in with, “He’s lying low, with his new girlfriend I think. Must be hard to get the privacy he needs.”

This person thinks it’s a “like mother, like son” situation. “You could say the same thing about Melania, who’s disappeared.”

“Would you want to be seen with a dad who cannot speak without repeating himself and telling the narrative of Donald as he sees it. The young man is intelligent and going to uni, what would you make of your dad when out of his oral diatribe! Mums the word,” expressed another reader.

While this person stated, “I’m no Trump supporter but maybe this kid just wants a normal college experience.”

Despite rumors and tabloid speculation, there is no public evidence directly linking his recent absence from official Trump family events to the exposure of his love life. The closest thing to a love story that has been leaked about the college student is a TikTok from a user named Maddie who claimed Barron was her first boyfriend.



In June 2020, Maddie dropped a TikTok featuring class pictures of her and Trump when they were about 10 years old. On the video, Maddie wrote, “For those asking…I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf. When Trump was elected, he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae!”