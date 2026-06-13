‘That Crap’: Barron and Kai Trump Both Launched Energy Drinks Weeks Apart — But One Eye-Popping Detail Has Critics Calling Out the Family Again

The family of President Donald Trump is cashing in on the Trump name once again.

The Trumps continue to profit from the presidency. They’ve used it to promote everything from cell phones to branded apparel.

Now his youngest son, Barron Trump, and granddaughter, Kai Trump, have also gotten in the family grift.

Trump’s granddaughter partnered with the energy drink company Accelerator Active Energy. She launched her signature flavor, Blue Raz Slush, on June 2.

Nepo babies Kai Trump and Barron Trump enter the energy drink business. (Photos: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old golfer shared a promotion on Instagram with the caption, “My signature @drinkaccelerator flavor BLUE RAZ SLUSH is officially here.

Taking inspiration from my favorite blue raspberry slushie I loved as a kid… now cleaner, zero sugar, and packed with energy.”

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“So much hard work went into this process to create this flavor,” she added. “And I’m so excited to share it with you!! It’s SOOO good. Available now on Amazon!”

Kai’s 12-ounce energy drink has zero sugar and carbs. It comes in 12-pack cans with 200 mg of caffeine for $24.99.

Fans were stunned when the drink reportedly sold out within hours of the launch. Critics quickly compared the cost to Barron’s brand.

Trump’s 20-year-old son Barron also has an energy drink, Sollos. He launched the brand with several of his friends from South Florida in June as well, after initially announcing the drink earlier this year.

Barron is a founding partner in Sollos, as well as the company director, and the NYU students’ 12-pack of caffeinated organic Brazilian Yerba Mate herbal tea sells for $39.

The first flavor introduced is pineapple-cocnut, and it contains 120 mg of natural caffeine, raw honey and cane sugar. However, the hefty price tag was quickly criticized by the public.

News of the Trump youngsters profiting from the family name was no surprise to most folks, according to the reactions on social media.

“Let’s call that crap what it is: Trump piss in a can. I’m pretty sure all MAGAssholes will suddenly develop a thirst for that stuff.”

“The grift doesn’t fall far from the grift tree,” joked one user on X.

“I hope they both fail,” noted another. ” Who is giving these two very rich trust fund babies their money? Not me! Go ask your parents to buy your after-school drinks!”

Over on Facebook, another user , “Not only is she grandpa’s special little girl, she seems to have the family grift going on.”

“She copied from Barron Trump,” claimed one user.

Kai launched a clothing line last year, KT Apparel, but contoversy quickly followed after people noticed that she used the logo from the retailer American Eagle on her brand. She was also criticized for promoting her merchandise on the lawn of the White House.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, who’s been using the White House to promote her merch, has been caught stealing American Eagle’s logo. pic.twitter.com/fk9VPDVi67 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) September 27, 2025