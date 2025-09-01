‘He’s In a Different Position’: Barron Trump’s Campus Reputation Takes an Unexpected Turn, and Donald’s Strange Take on It Only Deepens the Mystery

At just 19, Barron Trump is drawing unexpected attention at New York University, where classmates can’t help but notice his towering frame. The youngest son of Donald Trump has become a quiet sensation on campus, especially among young women. His father recently added to the conversation with a lighthearted story, crediting Barron’s height to his grandmother’s cooking.

Standing at an estimated 6 feet 7, Barron has transformed from a private teenager into what sources describe as a campus celebrity during his time at NYU’s Stern School of Business. His height, combined with his natural charm, has apparently made quite an impression on his peers, particularly the women on campus who seem drawn to his presence.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Barron Trump departs from the East Front of the United States Capitol after the Inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chris Kleponis – Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has offered a uniquely personal explanation for his son’s remarkable stature, crediting the late Amalija Knavs, Melania’s mother, for Barron’s impressive height.

Back when he was campaigning to be the 47th president of the United States, according to The Mirror, he shared an endearing family story about his son’s upbringing and the woman who helped raise him.

Trump claimed Barron’s extraordinary height came from a simple source: his grandmother’s cooking.

“Great people, great parents to all of us, really. Great parents, but also to Barron. Boy, did she take care of Barron?” Trump reflected warmly.

Adding, “That’s how he got so tall, he only ate her food. I said you’re gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, ‘I like soccer, Dad’, actually. I thought … at your height I like basketball better, but you can’t talk them into everything.”

The president’s fascination with his son’s height has become a recurring theme in interviews and public appearances.

During a conversation on the “Impaulsive” podcast, Trump couldn’t help but marvel at Barron’s presence, describing him as a “beautiful boy” who stands an impressive 6-foot-9. The pride in his voice was unmistakable as he admitted, “I say, ‘Barron, I don’t want to take a picture next to you.'”

This paternal admiration extends beyond physical attributes.

Trump has consistently praised Barron’s intelligence and academic achievements, noting what he claimed was his son’s role in connecting the campaign with younger voters through digital platforms and podcast recommendations.

Meanwhile, reports from NYU paint a picture of a young man who has captured the attention of his female classmates.

According to one magazine, its unnamed sources close to the campus community claim Barron has earned a reputation as quite the heartthrob.

“He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies. He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him,” one supposed insider that went unnamed shared with People, the magazine reported last year.

The appeal reputedly extends beyond politics, with students noting his approachable demeanor despite the constant presence of Secret Service protection.

“We’re not hearing anything bad about him, which suggests he’s keeping his head down,” a fellow also-unnamed supposed student allegedly stated to the Daily Mail.

Research suggests there may be scientific backing to Barron’s popularity among women.

Studies conducted by Psychology Today indicate that women generally prefer men who are taller than themselves, with some research showing highest satisfaction when partners are about eight inches taller.

Melania Trump has been equally effusive in her praise, describing her son’s academic success and personal growth.

“He loves his classes and his professors. He’s doing well, he’s thriving and he’s enjoying being in New York City again. He’s very strong and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children,” she revealed in am October interview, according to the New York Post.

“I’m very proud of [Barron] about his knowledge, about politics, and giving advice to his father. [Barron] knows nowadays the younger generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore,” she said, “They are all on the tablets, they’re on the phones and all of these podcasts and streamers. He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father.”

While rumors swirl about potential romantic interests, Barron has maintained his privacy regarding personal relationships.

The only person ever to step forward as a girlfriend was one young lady on TikTok named Maddie, who wrote, “For those asking…I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf.”

His brother Eric acknowledged this attention, calling him “probably the most watched bachelor in the world right right now” while advising caution given the intense media scrutiny.

Despite his newfound status as a campus celebrity, Barron seems to be really just focusing on his studies. His ability to balance public attention with academic pursuits demonstrates the maturity his parents consistently praise, proving that sometimes standing out is simply about standing tall.