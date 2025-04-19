‘That Looks Like a Completely Different Person’: Martha Stewart’s Latest Thirst Trap Has Fans Gasping Over Her ‘Unrecognizable’ Face Years After Prison Release

Martha Stewart is really feeling herself on Instagram.

The 83-year-old shares lifestyle content including everything from flowers, to food, to animals, to home goods and she also, of course, posts selfies. In her April 8 post, she shared a wholesome thirst trap photo looking all glammed up in what appeared to be a bathroom.

Rocking her signature short, blond tresses, she glared at herself in the mirror with a look of confidence while wearing what appears to be a brown dress or top.

Martha Stewart thirst trap on Instagram has fans thinking she’s aging backwards. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Stewart used the space in her caption to thank her glam team for putting her look together. She wrote, “Time for a new ‘portrait’ @daisybeautytoye had just finished my makeup and I looked in my new mirror with the lovely side light and said ‘wow , great makeup Daisy!; She shot a photo and here it is!!! Thanks @parvinklein for the hair color @julienfarel.”

The author and podcast host had many of her 2.6 followers focusing on how youthful she appeared in the photo.

One person said, “Are you aging backwards? Get it queen!”

Another wrote, “Oh ok so we’re Benjamin Buttoning now.”

The photo seemed to shed so many years off of Stewart that she was even getting comments that accused her of having a “facelift” or undergoing plastic surgery.

One accuser said, “You have the best plastic surgeon going!! the ultimate best! And there’s nothing wrong with that!!”

Someone else said, “Whoever fixed her face, chefs kiss!!!” Meanwhile a fourth said, “That looks like a completely different person! It’s ridiculous!”

While Stewart hasn’t admitted to getting a facelift done, she has come clean about what cosmetic procedures she has gotten done to maintain her youthful face.

In February 2024, she sat with her dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin on her podcast “The Martha Stewart Podcast.”

They both agreed that using botox didn’t do well on her face but that using facial fillers “conservatively” seems to do the trick.

Dr. Belkin said, “We don’t do it that often. And for you, I like to use fillers that are what we call biostimulatory fillers.”

She also tried skin tightening procedures like the “ultrasound tightening” procedure. It doesn’t seem like a procedure she does often if at all anymore because Belkin claimed they did it “a long time ago.”

Stewart’s mother, Martha Kostyra, also took pride in her skin and caring for it.

Stewart said, “I think going to a really good dermatologist can help you feel better. I remember when my mom, at 85 years old, went to a plastic surgeon, and she said, ‘I just, I want a facelift because I just want to look good.’ And he said, ‘Well, you’re going to look good. You’re not going to look younger, but you’re going to look good.’ And she said, ‘That’s enough for me. I just want to look good.’”

Stewart’s has had quite the revival of her career since her five-month prison sentence in 2004, for lying to federal investigators about a stock trade. But she didn’t let a few months behind bars stop her.

Early in her career, she launched “The Martha Show,” which ran for six seasons. Over the years, the business mogul has achieved even more, including hosting the hit series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” alongside Snoop Dogg in 2016.

In 2021, the dynamic duo also teamed up for a campaign with BIC lighters, promoting their EZ Reach model.

Shortly after, Stewart started her self-titled podcast in 2022 and has published 43 books since being out of prison. And as if all of that wasn’t enough, on April 28 she will be cohosting a new cooking competition series with Chef José Andrés.