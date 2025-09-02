‘Oh My’: Susan Lucci’s Shockingly Thin Appearance in New Photos Has Fans Zooming in 

Former “All My Children” star Susan Lucci has fans zooming in on her appearance after she shared a selfie with her fans online.

The soap opera icon shared the picture on Aug. 31, of herself posing the mirror, wearing a purple and pink strapless dress with hints of red and black.

The 78-year-old actress is known for her age-defying looks, and Lucci was sporting a hot pink strapless dress in the Instagram selfie. However, the soap legend looked much smaller than fans remembered her from the show.

Some fans were surprised at Susan Lucci’s appearance in recent photos shared online. (Photo: @therealsusanlucci/Instagram)

“On my way to the wedding!!! #loveyou, jessicaandpatrick,” Lucci captioned the post. Many fans loved the picture and noted her more youthful appearance since playing Erica Kane on the ABC soap opera from 1970-2013.

“You get more beautiful with each passing year,” wrote one. “How could that be? I lived for the Erica/Mona scenes! My mom and dad even bought me the Susan Lucci shampoo and tote bag. They said if it’s good enough for Susan Lucci…Adore you from afar.”

“I swear you haven’t aged one bit. I need whatever you’re using, because honey, you are flawless,” exclaimed another.

Other fans took note of Lucci’s small frame in the Instagram photograph. “Oh my,” added another fan, prompting another fan to reply, “Beautiful but way too thin!”

“She’s had 2 carrot sticks and one gherkin since February,” joked another fan. “Yes she needs to gain even a couple pounds. Too too thin,” agreed one fan.

Lucci underwent emergency heart surgery back in 2018. She told “Entertainment Tonight” that she had felt some pressure in her chest, but hadn’t realized the seriousness of it all until medical professionals weighed in.

“I don’t think I realized what an emergency it was until they told me what an emergency it was,” the actress recalled. “I had some mild pressure on my chest last October a couple of times, and it went away, and because I’ve never had a health issue. I thought it was nothing. And then the third time it happened, I was shopping for a birthday present for a girlfriend in a boutique, and it was overwhelming. It felt like an elephant pressing on my chest.”

The actress learned that she 90 percent blockage in her main artery, and a 75 percent blockage in an adjacent artery. “You just avoided a widow-maker,” the professionals advised her.

Since “All My Children” ended, Susan Lucci has kept busy both on and off screen. She’s taken on new acting roles, including a part in the 2024 Apple TV+ film Outcome and a starring role in the play “My First Ex-Husband.”

Beyond acting, she has become a leading advocate for women’s heart health as a national ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, a cause she embraced after surviving a near-fatal heart condition herself. Lucci also released her memoir, “La Lucci,” in 2026, where she reflects on her decades-long career and personal journey.

Outside of work, she continues to focus on her health, following a Mediterranean diet and keeping up a consistent fitness routine.





