‘Pattie Didn’t Lie’: Patti LaBelle Drags Tabitha Brown Into Her Bold Claim About the One Thing That Kept Her from Out of Martha Stewart’s Lane

Patti LaBelle fans are locked in a debate about influencer Tabitha Brown’s ability to break out of social media fame and achieve greater notoriety.

The iconic vocalist unknowingly incited social media uproar after commenting on the obstacle limiting the vegan superstar from achieving widespread commercial success.

The “On My Own” songstress recently opened up about a personal goal she had before landing her food line, Patti’s Good Life, in stores nationwide.

Patti LaBelle ignited a heated online debate about why Tabitha Brown hasn’t reached global success like Martha Stewart. (Photos by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; @iamtabithabrown/Instagram)

LaBelle began by explaining it was always a personal goal to have her products in “the big, big places…like, what’s girlfriend’s name?” she added, searching her mind for Martha Stewart’s name.

Others in the room yelled out Stewart and Brown as LaBelle looked to complete her comparison.

She remarked, “Oh, I love Tabitha. Ms. Martha, she’s doing it, and so would Tabitha if she was not a Black woman. You know? So, I know why the bird sings and all that stuff, so I want to be big. Why not?”

LaBelle has written plenty of cookbooks since the 1990s, but her food empire officially launched in 2008, becoming a viral sensation when her sweet potato pies were released in 2015. The “Out All Night” star didn’t provide additional comments about Brown or Stewart, nor did the radio hosts ask her to further elaborate.

Patti LaBelle speaks on industry bias: "Tabitha Brown would be as big as Martha if she wasn't Black"

⁣

pic.twitter.com/vOGxfVDxhU — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) January 26, 2026

Fans, however, had plenty to say about the clip that resurfaced in late January, a month after the interview first appeared online. Several people argued that Brown’s content made expansion challenging.

“Martha’s portfolio is larger and she’s being doing this for longer than most of us have been alive. I love Tabitha but Tab is a niche creator, making things for a linear audience. Martha’s reach is wider,” reads an IG Treads post.

Brown was thrust into social media stardom during the pandemic with her popular videos about vegan food. She has since written books, acted in films and television series — a goal she was working towards before her sudden rise — launched web series on YouTube, founded a self-funded hair care line, a line of cookwear and more.

Stewart succeeded as a model, stockbroker, caterer, and author before she became a household name with her lifestyle content in the 1990s. Her unrivaled success includes the Martha Stewart Living magazine, multiple TV shows, and entertainment gigs like working alongside Snoop Dogg.

Remembering Barbara Elaine Smith, professionally known as B. Smith.



The 2010 Black Enterprise's Women of Power Legacy Award Recipient, was known for hosting her own television show, owning high-end restaurants and being an esteemed published author. — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) February 23, 2020

With those résumés in mind, a fan commented, “Patti might not remember her lyrics but she don’t be lying!” Another added, “Patti didn’t lie.”

On X, a reaction reads, “Martha is 80+ and has been in the game longer than TB been alive. I love Patti, but, it’s not fair to make that comparison.”

Some people admitted there was overlap between Stewart and Brown’s products but insisted they have individual lanes. For others, LaBelle pitting the women in the same category was an issue.

“Patti doesnt find it interesting that she used Martha Stewart as the metric instead of B. Smith?” said one fan, acknowledging model and lifestyle entrepreneur B. Smith’s influence.

“Mind you, Martha is a whole ass felony that never lost her career or even momentum despite that scandal. They’ve been doing this before Tabitha. The Kardashians and The Braxtons are another example.”

Still, a critic this about Brown: “She would had She not partnered with Target or if Target were not getting boycotted.”

The Emmy winner’s multi-year partnership with includes clothing, food, and household items. However, when the 2025 DEI rollbacks were implemented, consumers began boycotting the store.

Brown spoke out, encouraging fans to support the Black-owned businesses whose products remained on shelves. She faced backlash from supporters who were angered by the suggestion that they continue patronizing Target.