‘Wishing a Russell On All’: Ciara’s Son with Future Officially Has Two Last Names, and the Backstory Has Everyone Talking About Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson may have inadvertently confirmed a significant family milestone through a simple Instagram repost.

The New York Giants quarterback shared a Vogue magazine photo from the U.S. Open, but it was his caption that caught everyone’s attention: “Mrs. @ciara Wilson, Future Wilson & Sienna Wilson.” By referring to his stepson as “Future Wilson” rather than his birth name Future Zahir Wilburn, Wilson sparked widespread speculation that the 10-year-old’s legal name change has been finalized.

Russell Wilson may have accidentally confirmed his stepson’s legal name change to “Future Wilson” through a casual Instagram story repost from the U.S. Open. (Photos: @dangerusswilson / Instagram; Prince Williams /Wireimage)

According to TMZ, Ciara’s son with rapper Future is now legally carrying the Wilson last name. Reportedly, the singer officially added Russell Wilson’s last name to her eldest son’s name several years ago, though he still retains his biological father’s surname, Wilburn, in his full name.

The seemingly casual social media post has ignited intense discussion across platforms, with fans dissecting every word for clues about the family’s legal proceedings.

Wilson’s Instagram story inadvertently revealed his stepson’s apparent new surname when he captioned the family photo. (Photo: @dangerrusswilson/Instagram)

Wilson’s repost of the Vogue image, which featured the family attending the high-stakes tennis matches, appeared routine until eagle-eyed followers noticed the specific naming convention.

The revelation prompted passionate responses from social media users, with many weighing in on TheBishGossip’s Instagram post about the development.

“Wishing a Russell on all single mothers,” one commenter wrote, expressing admiration for Wilson’s commitment to his stepson. Another user predicted potential backlash, stating, “The deadbeats aren’t going to like this!”

As the conclusion took hold, not everyone celebrated the apparent name change, with some critics questioning the purported decision’s impact on family legacy.

“That’s disrespectful as a mf’er man, last name is legacy. If your child don’t have your last name then your legacy almost doesn’t exist according to the history books,” one person argued passionately.

However, others showed understanding for the family’s choice, with someone noting, “I get it. I’m sure it feels good for him to have the same last name as everyone else in the house, and his bio dad not contesting it says alot. But his name still Future.”

Since marrying Wilson in 2016, Ciara found stability and support, with the quarterback embracing his role as stepfather enthusiastically. The couple, who began dating in 2015 after Ciara’s engagement to Future ended, has built a strong family unit together.

Wilson’s public displays of affection toward his stepson have consistently drawn both praise and criticism throughout their relationship.

Last year, he shared photos of Future working as a ball boy for the Pittsburgh Steelers, accompanied by biblical verses about guidance and mentorship. These posts often spark debates about Wilson’s parenting approach versus the biological father’s involvement, creating ongoing social media discussions.

The quarterback’s relationship with Future Zahir has become a focal point for conversations about modern blended families, step-parenting, and co-parenting dynamics. While Wilson receives acclaim for his dedication, Future faces persistent accusations of being absent, despite maintaining joint custody and denying claims of being a deadbeat father.

Some observers noted another dimension to the story, commenting, “His first name going to be next to change. They want no parts of Future name in that house,” suggesting deeper family tensions about maintaining connections to the past while building new traditions.

Wilson and Ciara share three additional children together: Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and toddler Amora Princess.