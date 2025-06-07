‘All Russ Kids Look Like Him’: Ciara Fans See Why Russell Wilson is Ready for Baby No. 5 After Singer’s ‘Twin’ Moment With Daughter Sienna

Ciara fans had good reason to do multiple double takes after spotting the superstar and her daughter at the inaugural Black Women in Music Dinner in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The “Goodies” singer and Sienna, 8, took a twin approach to their fashion choices as they wore matching black pantsuits with white button-ups and black ties to the June 3 event.

Russell Wilson poses with eldest daughter, Sienna and his wife Ciara. (Photo: David M. Benettv / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Even their hairstyles were similar. Ciara’s face was silhouetted by long wavy bundles while her daughter sported adorable curly pigtails. At first glance, fans were stunned to see how quickly SiSi has grown up.

“Didn’t realize she was that big!” Exclaimed one person on Instagram.

A second user echoed that sentiment when they wrote, “When did she get that big omgg. Last time I saw her she didn’t have her grown up teeth.”

Ciara & Sienna share a cute moment on stage as she accepts the Avant-Garde Award at the Black Women in Music celebration.



🎥: @revolttv #BlackWomenInMusic pic.twitter.com/EBAFSI86at — Ciara Squad (@CiaraSquad_) June 4, 2025

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson had their firstborn in 2017 — exactly nine months after the couple got married. They are also parents to son Win, 4, and daughter Amora, 1. The chart-topping singer is also a mother to 11-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex-fiancé rapper Future.

However, Ciara and her oldest daughter’s twin moment was interrupted when countless social media users noticed how much Sienna favors her father.

According to one person, she is “a spitting image of her daddy.” Someone else playfully declared, “All russ kids look like him ciara genes are not strong.”

The New York Giants quarterback often has plenty of supporters on his side.

Year after year, Wilson launches a campaign to expand his family. The pair’s youngest child, Amora, could soon become a big sister if Wilson gets his wish of adding “Cinco” to their brood.

“Will Cinco come? Without a doubt but we will see where time takes us and leads us,” Ciara told People in April. “But right now Mama dropping it like it’s hot a little bit.”

While on the red carpet for the swanky gathering, Sienna was asked what she loves most about her mother. She immediately responded, “She’s very sweet, very funny, and very fun.”

A social media user said, “You can tell she’s celebrated in her home. Ciara’s family does not play when it comes to her” after hearing the response.

Similarly, another supporter shared, “Her quick response to the question about her mom is a testament to the love that flows through their home.” One thing is for certain: the NFL star adores his No. 1 fan, and so do their kids.