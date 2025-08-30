‘Trump Is Dead’ Trends on X as President Vanishes from Public View for Days, Fueling Health Rumors and Demands for Proof of Life

Questions about President Donald Trump’s health have now grown into deeper speculation as the phrase “Trump is dead” is trending on X.

Many are pointing out that the president hasn’t been seen in days, and there are reportedly no public events scheduled for him all weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on August 22, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump announced the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will take place at The Kennedy Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A White House pool reporter confirmed that she didn’t see Trump at all on Friday, noting that as of 5:17 PM, there were no public appearances, and the press had not physically seen the president.

The last time the public saw Trump on camera was on Aug. 26, during a four-hour-long cabinet meeting, where many sang his praises.

Additionally, people have noticed that in many photos, Trump’s ankles appear swollen and there’s more visible bruising on his hands. The White House announced in July that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common vein condition.

Trump, 78, is the oldest president to be sworn into office.

Vice President J.D. Vance said Wednesday that “the president is in incredibly good health. He’s got incredible energy,” in an exclusive interview with USA Today.

Vance says he believes Trump is in good enough shape to carry out his four-year term.

“And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” he said.

It is also worth noting that Trump’s online presence remains strong. His last post on his social media platform, Truth Social, was around 7 p.m. Friday, when he raged about his fight with the courts over tariffs. However, that has not stopped millions of tweets and memes from flooding X and Threads, fueling the rumors and poking fun at the president.

Many are demanding that the White House respond to the rumors and provide proof of life.

“I don’t think Trump is actually dead, but it’s pretty weird that he hasn’t been seen in 3 days and the White House hasn’t said anything about it,” wrote political content creator Harry Sisson on Threads.

Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public since Tuesday and has no events scheduled all weekend.



Where is he? Who’s running the country? pic.twitter.com/ChcUJUv6cb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 30, 2025

i think everyone should celebrate like trump IS dead that way if it turns out he's still alive, he can spend his last days knowing exactly how many people will celebrate when it's finally time. <3 <3 — loyal 👑🐷💚 (@LoyalRivals) August 30, 2025