‘Support Your Husband Without Showing Skin’: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Skintight Post-Baby Look Draws Outrage

Brittany Mahomes managed to steal the spotlight before the final kickoff of the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason on Friday, Aug. 22.

The wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in light-wash blue jeans and a fiery, skin-tight red leotard repping her husband’s team. She completed the bold look with a diamond necklace, a diamond-encrusted watch, and her massive engagement ring, rumored to be over 8 carats.

“Feels good to be back in ARROWHEADDD,” Brittany wrote over the sultry photo shared on her Instagram story.

The mother of three also lent her styling skills to her two-time MVP husband. Patrick Mahomes showed up to the game in a matching checkered shirt and shorts, white sunglasses, casual Adidas sneakers, and a diamond chain that rivaled his wife’s bling.

‘Damn Look at The New Implants’: Patrick Mahomes Fans Speculate ‘Pat Bought That Rack’ as Wife Brittany’ Post-Baby Transformation Stuns Social Media

Fan accounts quickly picked up the images. Some fans were fired up, seeing the photo as a sign the Chiefs were back in action. Others saw it as a dreaded reminder that Brittany would once again be a regular presence on their timelines throughout the next 16 weeks.

“Why not support your husband without showing skin?” said one Newsbreak reader.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ outfits for Chiefs-Bears pic.twitter.com/QjvDQL17tg — Sports N Stuff (@SportsNStuffx) August 23, 2025

Commentary on her fashion choices and appearance quickly turned to her unapologetic presence, with many noting her ability to stay front and center during the NFL season.

One reader commented, “She’s supposed to dress sexy for her husband not for anyone else to see her body.” A similar sentiment followed, “She seems self-centered and cannot let someone else have the spotlight, even her husband, even for a day. Nobody wants to see her or hear about her.”

Many have paid closer attention to Brittany’s look since giving birth to the couple’s third child in January. Golden joins their other children, Sterling Skye, 4, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2. Patrick’s wife has shared her postpartum fitness journey in workout videos online, but fans aren’t convinced it’s all natural and point to her new “rack” as proof.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Brittany Mahomes has been going viral after she uploaded a new picture of herself which fans claims makes her look like an ‘entirely different person from a few years ago.’ pic.twitter.com/Y9KV6q5Umc — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 18, 2025

Although Mahomes’ posts only featured her and her husband’s pregame looks, readers didn’t miss the chance to bring up pop icon Taylor Swift, who has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since September 2023.

“Here we go again. Sixteen weeks of Brittany and/or Taylor Swift. This is football season. Not fashion week or drama season. Can we just stick to football, please?” said one exasperated reader.

While Brittany stirred up buzz from the stands with her red-hot look, her husband made a statement on the field. Although the Chicago Bears edged out a 29-27 win, he looked ready for the regular season, throwing for 143 yards and a touchdown.