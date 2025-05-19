‘Damn Look at The New Implants’: Patrick Mahomes Fans Speculate ‘Pat Bought That Rack’ as Wife Brittany’ Post-Baby Transformation Stuns Social Media

Brittany Mahomes is making headlines again after unveiling a dramatic post-pregnancy transformation at a recent fundraising event in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old mother of three, who just gave birth to her youngest child in January, stunned attendees at the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic with her super sexy and trim appearance, Heavy reports.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been transparent about her postpartum fitness journey, regularly sharing workout videos and progress updates with her followers.

After welcoming their third child, daughter Golden Raye, on Jan. 12, Brittany wasted no time returning to her active lifestyle. Golden joined siblings Sterling Skye, 4, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2, completing the Mahomes family of five.

While Brittany has consistently documented her intense workout regimen on social media, her recent pictures on Instagram have fans and critics alike questioning whether her new look can be attributed solely to her fitness routine or if there might be more to the story.

Brittany posted photos from the Las Vegas event on Instagram with the caption “Viva La @15andmahomies” before her followers poured in, with one writing, “Pat def got some work done on her since when she start lookin good.”

Brittany Mahomes shares a picture of herself and her husband, and social media questions if her fit body is a result of gym work or plastic surgery. @brittanylynne/Instagram

Others were quick to speculate about possible cosmetic enhancements, focusing particularly on her chest.

“Damn look at the new implants,” wrote one follower, while another chimed in with, “Pat bought that rack huh.”

Another added, “Plastic surgeon went a little overboard. But 3 kids will make them drop so.”

Some commenters expressed disbelief that her transformation came naturally so soon after childbirth, with one person remarking, “Postpartum whoooooo???”

Despite the speculation, Brittany has maintained that her post-baby body is the result of dedication and consistent exercise.

She impressed fans by not missing a single Chiefs game after giving birth to Golden, appearing at Arrowhead Stadium just six days postpartum to cheer on her husband as the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round.

In April, she shared details of her fitness routine with Sports Illustrated, revealing that she had been working out right up until Golden’s birth and resumed training shortly afterward.

Her commitment doesn’t go unnoticed by her trainers, who have publicly praised her dedication.

Just three months after delivering her third child, Brittany’s trainer posted videos of her performing heavy-weight squats, noting the impressive progress she’s made in such a short time.

“Just 3 months postpartum with baby #3! This kind of progress doesn’t happen overnight-she’s been showing up consistently, often with her little ones along for the ride,” her trainer wrote.

Adding, “Big focus on breathwork, core, and pelvic floor recovery. She put in so much thoughtful, consistent work during pregnancy with @kirstyraefitness in KC, and it’s paying off now in such a powerful way.”

Brittany’s approach to fitness includes incorporating her children into her workouts. In videos shared by her trainer, Betina Gozo Shimonek, she can be seen doing squats while holding her giggling 2-year-old son Bronze.

Shimonek, a Nike global trainer, works with new mothers through her “24 Day Early Postpartum Restore Program,” helping them safely return to fitness after childbirth.

Exercise is not all she says she does. Nutrition plays a key role in Brittany’s recovery as well.

During an appearance on the “Whoop Podcast” last August, she discussed her commitment to healthy eating.

“I like to put good foods into my body. I feel better that way,” she explained.

Her typical meals include fish with vegetables and coconut rice for lunch and steak with couscous and greens for dinner, though she maintains she enjoys desserts in moderation.

Brittany has expressed surprise at her own recovery, sharing on Instagram that she’s consistently received “green recovery scores” on her wellness app Whoop since returning home after Golden’s birth. These scores indicate her body is “well recovered and primed to perform” despite getting less sleep with a newborn in the house.

As the Mahomes family enjoys a break following the Chiefs’ 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Brittany Mahomes is staying in the spotlight — this time for her noticeably sculpted post-baby body.

With three kids under 5, she’s still hitting the gym and showing off her fit physique online, but fans can’t help but wonder if her transformation is purely the result of hard work — or if a little nip and tuck helped speed things along. Whether it’s hours of training, a visit to the surgeon, or a mix of both, Brittany is clearly committed to keeping all eyes on her during the off-season.