‘Too Much?’: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Turns Heads In Skintight Outfit Two Months After Giving Birth to Third Child

Brittany Mahomes is wasting no time getting back to her fitness routine after welcoming her third child with NFL superstar husband Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old mother of three flaunted her postpartum figure in a head-to-toe hot pink ensemble just two months after giving birth to daughter Golden Raye.

In a mirror selfie video shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 19, Brittany playfully questioned, “How much pink is too much?” while showcasing her matching cropped sports bra, leggings, and coordinating sneakers.

But the Kansas City Current co-owner isn’t just posing for the ’Gram – she’s putting in serious work.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for a photo with his wife Brittany Mahomes after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

In another clip reshared from her trainer, Betina Gozo Shimonek, Brittany can be seen incorporating her 2-year-old son Bronze into her workout routine, performing squats while holding the giggling toddler.

Shimonek, a Nike global trainer, who trains new moms to get their bodies together through her “24 Day Early Postpartum Restore Program.” The innovative mom-and-son exercise session demonstrates how the former soccer player balances motherhood with maintaining her fitness regimen.

The Mahomes family welcomed their newest addition, Golden Raye, on January 12, 2025, joining siblings Sterling Skye, 4, and Bronze, 2.

While Brittany regularly features her older children on social media, she recently clarified that she won’t be sharing images of Golden’s face publicly “for a while” after confusion arose from a workout video posted by her trainer, according to US Weekly.

This rapid return to fitness might surprise some, including Brittany, who said she is also shocked about her postpartum recovery, particularly since she hasn’t been getting much sleep.

Brittany Lynne Mahomes shows off post baby body. (Instagram/ @brittanylynne )

According to E online, she wrote in her Instagram Story on Feb. 4, “Ever since I have been home from having Golden, I have had a green recovery score (except the first night). I’m very confused, but I also am just happy to not be pregnant and tired all the time.”

Just three weeks after Golden’s birth, she shared insights about her body’s healing process on Instagram, noting her consistent “green recovery score” on her wellness app Whoop.

The app indicated her body was “well recovered and primed to perform” despite getting less sleep.

The mystery might be explained by Brittany’s commitment to nutrition, which she discussed during an appearance on Whoop’s podcast last August.

“I like to put good foods into my body. I feel better that way,” she revealed. Her typical meals include fish with vegetables and coconut rice for lunch and steak with couscous and greens for dinner.

Though she enjoys desserts, Brittany maintains a “pretty good balance” in her diet.

Beyond structured workouts, the fitness enthusiast prioritizes active family time.

“I make sure the kids are staying active as well,” she explained. “This is the kind of life we live. We don’t just sit in the house and watch TV.”

The couple, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary on March 12 with a romantic candlelit dinner, are enjoying quality family time during football’s off-season following the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in last month’s Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes has been equally supportive of Brittany’s postpartum journey, praising her during a press conference after Golden’s birth.

“It’s been cool, I’m supporting, Brittany crushed it,” the quarterback shared, adding an endearing detail that football was playing on the hospital TV as they welcomed their second daughter.

For Brittany, this postpartum period represents a welcome relief from pregnancy fatigue and a return to the active lifestyle she values. While juggling three children under five would overwhelm many, the determined mom is demonstrating that fitness remains a priority in her busy life.

As she continues to document her postpartum fitness journey, Brittany Mahomes inspires mothers to navigate the physical and emotional challenges of recovery after childbirth. Her authentic approach to balancing family responsibilities with personal wellness reflects a modern perspective on motherhood – one where self-care isn’t sacrificed but rather reimagined.