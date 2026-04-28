‘OMG’: Patrick Mahomes’ Public Display of Affection with His Wife Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Brittany Mahomes doesn’t need social media’s approval — she’s already got the attention of one of the NFL’s biggest stars. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from weighing in every time she steps out.

Brittany has been married to NFL player Patrick Mahomes for four years, and they share three children.

Flashing lights from cameras are always expected when a celebrity couple attends an event. Usually, a flick from a paparazzi captures the world’s attention, and Brittany’s latest post did for the wrong reasons.

NFL player Patrick Mahomes went viral in new photos with his wife, Brittany, after a festival. (Photos @patrickholmes/Instagram)

‘Dang, Where Did That White Girl Get All That’: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany’s Beach Day Takes an Unexpected Turn as Fans Zoom In on Her Curves

On Sunday, April 26, the WAG gave her Instagram followers a peek into a desert date night in Indio at the 2026 Stagecoach Festival.

The lineup featured heavy hitters like Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson — and the Kansas City power couple fully leaned into the Western theme.

Patrick rocked a beige cowboy hat, a light button-up shirt, and brown checkered pants. Brittany stepped out in black cowboy boots and fitted white lace shorts layered with a structured white corset.

Underneath the corset, Brittany looks a little puffy around the midsection, giving the outfit a soft, rounded silhouette that had fans doing a double-take.

Observers also noticed Patrick seemed to hold his wife a bit more delicately than usual, resting his hands carefully along her waist and turning her away from the camera.

That subtle detail, combined with the fuller corset look, quickly fueled chatter — and a familiar comparison.

The photos took on a life of their own. In one snapshot, the three-time Super Bowl champion cheekily grabbed his wife while she was sitting on his lap. In another, he is simply looking at her.

The couple met in high school in Texas and married in Maui in 2022 — the affection is nothing new. But it was more than enough to send social media into commentary mode, again.

“Love the way he looks at you,” one follower wrote under the post.

“How do you have 3 kids!!” another asked, echoing a sentiment that has trailed Brittany since the birth of the couple’s youngest child last year.

“She keeps the KC quarterback happy!” one fan joked. “Giddy up cowguuuuurl,” another chimed in. Another shocked observer said, “Brittany! Wow, wow, wow. You are looking good little Momma….Patrick, you alright too!”

Brittany’s online narrative picked up steam months earlier, when she made headlines for her post-baby transformation.

She appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as part of its NFL WAG-themed feature, posing in a tiny red-and-white two-piece and a red bikini, striking bold poses that celebrated her body one year after welcoming her third child.

The shoot sparked both praise and speculation, with critics wondering whether cosmetic procedures played a role in her dramatic physical change. Brittany shut that down. Her trainer, Kirsty Rae, shared workout footage of her performing barbell squats and explained that the results came from a full year of consistent strength training, discipline, and postpartum recovery work — not surgery.

Her husband, on the other hand, has gone under the knife since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee near the end of a Dec. 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes underwent successful surgery on the knee shortly after the game, and last week the Chiefs announced his rehab is going well. He hopes to play in Week 1 this fall.

Patrick and Brittany are raising three young children — daughter Sterling, 4, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 3, and baby Golden — while balancing NFL fame, business ventures, and a social media spotlight that rarely dims.

Their relationship, built on years of dating before his rise to football superstardom, has become part of their brand, with fans closely watching every affectionate moment they share online.

That combination of motherhood, marriage, and visible confidence is exactly why every new photo sparks a fresh round of reactions. Fans aren’t just commenting on outfits or festival snapshots — they’re watching a modern sports power couple navigate life in real time, and having a little fun along the way.