‘Black Bloodline Just Gone’: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Post New Family Photos and Fans Say The Kids ‘Take After Their Mom’

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, recently shared what should have been a purely joyful moment with the world — the first clear photos of their 5-month-old daughter, Golden Raye’s face. But for some reason, social media flipped the moment and made it about their kids not being Black enough.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family posed together in beautiful portraits that captured a picture-perfect family of five, with little Golden dressed adorably in a denim jumper and white onesie. Yet what began as a tender family reveal on social media quickly evolved into something more complex, as fans found themselves focused not just on the newest addition to the Mahomes family, but on conversations about identity, heritage, and the unique scrutiny that comes with being the children of one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Patrick Mahomes’ new family photos sparked racial commentary with fans online rather than baby celebrations. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The heartwarming family photos, posted Thursday, June 12, on Instagram, show the NFL superstar holding his baby daughter as the family of five poses against a brown backdrop.

Brittany also included individual shots of their other children and a precious photo of all three siblings together.

The Instagram post was simply captioned “What truly matters,” suggesting the parents hoped to share a moment of pure family joy.

Patrick Mahomes revealed photos of baby Golden Raye, but fans debated the children’s racial features instead. (Instagram/ @brittanylynne )

Many of her followers doted on how cute the kids were with many claiming each child had a little bit of each one of them in their faces.

“Finally a picture of Golden…she’s beautiful and a picture of Patrick. All of your children are beautiful and resemble both parents. Beautiful family!!!!!” one said.

Someone else wrote, “Omggg Golden is ALLL PATRICK!!! I love it! She’s so beautiful!”

However, when the New York Post posted the picture on its Instagram page, the comments section quickly shifted focus from the tender family milestone to discussions about the children’s appearance.

“Black bloodline just GONEEEE chilee,” one user remarked, while another asked, “Why they no look black.”

The conversation continued as someone responded, “Because they take after their Mom & his isn’t that black.”

This isn’t the first time the Mahomes family photos have generated such commentary.

When the family appeared in a viral campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims holiday collection in 2023, similar discussions emerged about the children’s features and racial identity, according to InStyle.

Patrick and Brittany’s love story began in high school, long before fame and Super Bowl victories entered the picture.

The couple tied the knot in Hawaii in 2022, after years of supporting each other through Patrick’s rise from college quarterback to NFL superstar. Their relationship has been documented through Patrick’s journey from Texas Tech to becoming one of the league’s most recognizable faces, with Brittany often sharing glimpses of their growing family along the way.

The timing of Golden Raye’s photo reveal comes after months of Brittany carefully protecting her daughter’s privacy.

Born on January 12, Golden joined big sister Sterling Skye, now 4, and brother Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, who is 2 years old. While Brittany had shared partial glimpses of Golden over the past five months, she had been deliberate about not showing her face until now.

Earlier this week, Brittany appeared on the “WHOOP” podcast where she opened up about her experience welcoming Golden Raye, revealing her competitive approach to childbirth.

She shared how she tracks her labor progress, joking about trying to beat her previous times with each delivery. This detail offers insight into Brittany’s personality — someone who approaches even the most personal experiences with the same determination that likely helped her navigate being thrust into the public eye alongside her superstar husband.

The family’s decision to share these photos represents a significant moment of openness from parents who have learned to balance public interest with their children’s privacy.

This is not abnormal either for celebrity families, Steph Curry’s mother, Sonya, said she has been in deep trouble with her children for posting them without permission.

As one of the NFL’s most prominent young families, the Mahomes have consistently faced scrutiny that extends beyond Patrick’s performance on the field to their personal lives and family choices.

Despite the mixed chatter about race online, the core message of Brittany’s post remains clear in her simple caption about what truly matters. For the Mahomes family, these photos represent a milestone moment with their newest addition, regardless of how the internet chooses to interpret them.