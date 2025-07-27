‘Is She Including Herself Too’: Brad Pitt’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Claims He Has ‘Terrible Taste In Women’ Decades After Ending Their Engagement

When celebrities break up, the public usually gets polished statements about “mutual respect” and “remaining friends” — unless you’re Taylor Swift or Jennifer Lopez, who turn breakups into potential Billboard hits. But behind the scenes, those polite soundbites rarely tell the whole story.

A new tell-all reveals what Gwyneth Paltrow really thought about ex-fiancé Brad Pitt—and the private comments are a far cry from the carefully managed Hollywood breakup narrative.

According to US Weekly, Amy Odell’s upcoming book, “Gwyneth: The Biography,” lifts the lid on Paltrow’s emotional fallout after her split from Pitt in the late 1990s. The book reveals that while the actress stayed silent publicly, behind the scenes she carried lingering hurt — and harsh opinions — especially after Pitt moved on with Jennifer Aniston.

Paltrow and Pitt began dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of “Se7en.” They got engaged in 1996, but by 1997, they had ended things. At the time, they were one of Hollywood’s golden couples. But Odell claims Paltrow wasn’t exactly at peace with the breakup. During a 2000 press interview at the Toronto Film Festival, shortly after Pitt married Aniston, a reporter brought up the wedding, and Paltrow wasn’t having it.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Pitt in New York City (1995) pic.twitter.com/6R3nenBcsD — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 27, 2025

“Are you really asking me this question? I can’t comment on this kind of thing,” she reportedly snapped, her eyes described as piercing as “daggers.”

But privately, her comments allegedly were far less restrained. Odell writes that Paltrow often told friends she felt sad about the marriage and would say Brad “has terrible taste in women.”

Her sharp opinions didn’t stop there.

During a meeting with Aerin Lauder, heiress to the Estée Lauder empire and the woman who later chose Paltrow as the face of their Pleasures fragrance, the actress reportedly said Pitt was “dumber than a sack of s–t.”

Odell suggests that class and upbringing may have shaped her opinion.

Paltrow was raised in New York’s elite social circles and attended the prestigious Spence School. Pitt, by contrast, came from Missouri and was raised in a conservative, religious household. According to the unauthorized biography, Paltrow saw herself as “smarter, better educated, and more sophisticated” than Pitt.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Meisel, 1996 pic.twitter.com/y7s2E62CRx — Stephen Gibbons (@Gibboanxious) April 14, 2025

Still, those closest to her didn’t necessarily agree. Her father, director Bruce Paltrow, reportedly loved Pitt. Her friends also found him to be kind, calling him “the nicest guy.”

During the filming of “Emma,” Paltrow was said to have opened up to crew members, admitting doubts about her relationship with Pitt and revealing a crush on Hugh Grant. She also pointed out their cultural differences in interviews, once saying she had to teach Pitt about different types of caviar.

Once Daily Mail posted about the book, its readers had strong reactions — and they didn’t hold back.

One reader wrote, “You don’t need a book to know that. He is a weak man who was manipulated and used for a narcissistic woman’s purposes, paraded around to support every woke whim she wanted to pursue. Of course, he is both dumb and has terrible taste in women.”

Another asked, “So if he had terrible taste in women is she including herself too ?????”

One person added, “WoW !! It’s attack Brad Pitt year ?? This man has had a terrible few years and now the self elected queen of A-listers is pounding him down as well ?? Is she trying to upgrade her own image ???”

And others turned their criticism directly toward Paltrow.

“Ironically most people say the same about her. Nepo baby with her own nepo baby mean girl. Expulsion for bullying. Not little apple,” a comment read.

Despite the alleged criticism and Paltrow’s less-than-glowing words, Pitt still has devoted fans.

Jamaican grandmother Sharon Fils-Aime went viral after meeting Pitt at the premiere of his new film “F1.” Her beaming face and playful shout — “Braddy Waddy!” — was pure joy. She later said he was “one of my favorite cups of vanilla,” proving that even with celebrity baggage, Pitt still makes hearts flutter.

In a 2023 interview, Paltrow admitted that the breakup left her “totally heartbroken,” although she called it “the right thing at the time.”

She cited their nine-year age difference and different life stages as contributing factors. Since then, she’s had her own romantic journey — marrying Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003, divorcing in 2016, and marrying TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

“Gwyneth: The Biography” hits shelves on July 29 and promises to reveal even more behind-the-scenes stories about one of Hollywood’s most polished — and opinionated — stars.