‘Move on, Ben Did’: Jennifer Lopez’s Steamy Onstage Bedroom Confession Has Fans Cringing and Convinced She’s Still Hung Up on Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has turned European concert halls into her personal therapy couch, but the audience is growing restless with her healing process.

The 55-year-old superstar is serving up a cocktail of heartbreak anthems and bedroom confessions as she works through her Ben Affleck breakup in real time, transforming what should be entertainment into an uncomfortable front-row seat to her emotional unraveling, and fans are begging her to find a different kind of help.

Jennifer Lopez is facing fan backlash for using her European tour to publicly process her Ben Affleck divorce through explicit confessions and vengeful songs. (Photo: Jlo/Instagram.)

During her recent performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, Lopez got surprisingly candid about her intimate life, telling the screaming crowd about her varying moods behind closed doors. She revealed that sometimes she likes it “hard,” other days she prefers romance with “candles and soft music,” where she likes it “real slow,” and on her more adventurous days.”

The performance wasn’t just about bedroom revelations. Lopez also debuted her cutting new track “Up All Night,” which appears to take direct aim at Affleck with lyrics like “I got tired of you breaking me down,” a narrative she has mentioned several times already post-breakup.

According to alleged sources who spoke to US Weekly, Lopez has been channeling her pain into music, writing and recording enough material for an entirely new album inspired by her relationship with the “Batman” actor.

When Page Six posted about Lopez’s remarks and new song on Instagram, critics were quick to call out what they saw as her inability to move forward.

“Move on, Ben did,” one person wrote.

Another commenter was even more direct: “I don’t think Ben cares. That’s always been the problem.”

The criticism grew harsher as fans weighed in on her pattern of public relationships.

“Ben Affleck is a world class guy, and human being that’s done more for charity and those in need than you have even thought about Jennifer. You dragging him confirms what we already knew: trash,” read one comment.

The pile-on continued with observations about her romantic history: “After four marriages, you might want to step back and look at yourself and stop blaming others for your unhappiness.”

Others questioned her approach when presenting the new music: ” For someone who says she’s done with marriage, she’s sure trying hard to get chose!”

People have been smashing her new project rollout since she started. Political commentator Megyn Kelly took to X, trashing her performance at the Cook Music Festival in Spain.

So she’s a soft porn star now. Great choices! https://t.co/kNO1FgC6GM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 21, 2025

Lopez finds herself in good company, as Kelly has also bashed other high-profile figures, including Beyoncé, Halle Berry, and Michelle Obama.

The current drama stems from Lopez and Affleck’s complicated romantic timeline that spans over two decades. The pair first dated in 2002, becoming the ultimate “Bennifer” power couple before splitting in 2004 amid intense media scrutiny.

Both moved on to other relationships — Lopez married Marc Anthony and had twins Max and Emme, while Affleck wed Jennifer Garner and had three children. After he divorced the “Elektra” actress in 2015, and the “Jenny from the Block” chart-topper broke up with Alex Rodriguez, the two rekindled their romance in 2021.

Their reunion seemed like a Hollywood fairytale. They married twice in 2022—first in Las Vegas, then in a lavish Georgia ceremony. However, the marriage quickly showed cracks.

When Lopez released her visual album “This Is Me… Now” and its accompanying documentary in February 2024, it put their private relationship on full display.

The star would later file for divorce in August 2024, exactly two years after their Georgia wedding.

Now Lopez appears determined to reclaim her narrative through music and performance.

During her European tour, she’s made it clear she’s done with love songs, telling audiences she decided to perform her “anti-love songs” instead, songs that say “Get out of here! I hate you!”

Whether this public processing will help her heal or simply fuel more criticism remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Jennifer Lopez isn’t going quietly into her post-Bennifer era.