‘Wait She Do Something to Her Face?’: Taraji P. Henson’s Youthful Appearance In New Glam Shots Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Taraji P. Henson is stopping scrolls with her new Instagram photo.

The “Straw” actress shared a string of images while debuting a new hairstyle. She wore a chic outfit on Wednesday, Aug. 20, to a promo event for Seven Daughters Wines in Inglewood, California. But it was her look that stole the show and left her fans stunned.

Taraji P. Henson stuns with glowy makeup and new haircut at a wine event. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The natural glam look had Henson’s cheeks gently blushed with a rosy pink color, and her lips glistening in a toasted tan. The makeup had her appearing as if a few years had been shaved off of her age.

Fans reacted under the five-slide Instagram post and shared their thoughts on the 54-year-old’s appearance.

One person wrote, “Lawd mutha hotter then a pot of neck bones.”

Someone else commented, “Anyway how old are you…..? [because] you look so young.”

‘I Hope the Stress Isn’t Too Much’: Taraji P. Henson’s Shocking Transformation Sparks Chatter From Fans Concerned About Her Appearance

A third typed, “Indeed you’re aging backwards.”

Apparently Henson’s face looked so rejuvenated that one fan hinted that she may have gotten surgery.

“Wait she do something to her face? Hope not,” wrote one.

Many have taken a closer look at Henson’s appearance more recently since last summer. In June, she left audiences gawking over her stunning gold-scalloped Oscar de La Renta gown at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16.

While in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, she was seen hanging with Gabrielle Union and others at the NBA Celebrate USA Basketball party at the Team USA house. Some fans wondered if she had been stressed from the constant challenges of pay inequity in Hollywood or had undergone some recent procedure to her “sweaty” look.

The “Friday Nights” star turned heads again with an even shorter hairdo and a dramatic all-black look that initially had fans online saying, “I don’t like these new looks, who’s styling my girl???”

Taraji p Henson looks spectacular at the Glamour Women of the year awards. Says she chose faith over fear in the pursuit of her dreams.



…every role chosen, she said, scared her a lot, but she chose to challenge and transform herself. pic.twitter.com/wNSbwtS0fd — lily (@lily650nj) October 9, 2024

Henson’s new hairstyle added an edgy touch to her aesthetic for the day. She credited celebrity hairstylist TYM Wallace for giving her the dark and sleek pixie. In the back, the hair was cut close to her nape and was also cut low by her sideburns. However, in the front, her hair fell in a bang over her eyes.

In addition to her hair and makeup being on point, the Golden Globe Award winner had on a sophisticated outfit to match. She attended the Inglewood event wearing a white belted jacket-dress from Patou. It featured white buttons, a collar, and pockets on her chest and thigh region.

She paired brown Gia Borghini heels with the mini dress.

At the event, fans had the opportunity to meet Henson as she was seated at a table and get pictures with her. They also were able to leave with a signed bottle of wine.

In 2024, Henson got on board as a strategic adviser and creative collaborator for Seven Daughters Wines. According to the website, Henson’s interest in Italian wine was inspired during a trip to Italy. The wine is made from 100 percent moscato grapes and has various flavors of almond, lemon meringue, orange zest and white peaches.

The “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” actress opened up to ABC 7 Chicago last November about why partnering with the wine company was the perfect fit for her.

“This is the best moscato I ever had, and it just made sense to me,” she said. “Moscato gets a bad rap for being sweet, but this one is perfect. It’s low in alcohol. It’s low in calories. It fits under my brand of self-care and pouring into yourself.”