‘She Should Stop Touching Her Face’: Taraji P. Henson Fans Say ‘Something Is Off’ After Actress Appears Unrecognizable In New Photos

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars recently flocked to Paris to support Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, where American athletes dominated the competition, scooping up over 80 medals in just one week.

After the competitions, fellow athletes and stars like Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Taraji P. Henson were seen having a fun night out with the athletes.

Union shared a few moments from France on their social media page, including one that has fans zooming in on Henson’s face. The two actresses attended the NBA Celebrate USA Basketball party at the Team USA house in Palais Brongniart on Aug. 5. However, Henson’s appearance in the photos sparked curiosity among fans.

Taraji P. Henson fans are concerned about how weight the actress has lost in the last few months. (Photo: @tarajiphenson/Instagram)

The “Deliver Us from Eva” star was posing at the event in a chic black silk maxi dress, alongside Henson and gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee.

The 5-foot-4 “Baby Boy” actress is typically known for her stunning presence, but this time fans believe something was off.

One user in Union’s comment section asked, “Aunty Taraj, is that you sis???”

Another responded in disbelief, writing, “I know got damn well that ain’t Taraji.”

The comments continued with concern and confusion, with some speculating someone must have done something to the beloved “Empire” lead, with one asking, “Now, who is stressing Taraji out?”

Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hang out with Olympic stars Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera. (Photos: @gabunion/Instagram)

Another noted, “TPH sticks out like a sore thumb… maybe it’s the lighting mixed with her makeup and being sweaty IDK but we love you bookie.”

The discussion continued, with even more questions like, “Why Taraji head so big on that camera like that yo?!!” Another said, “She looks so different , something is off with her including her behavior.”

Coming to her defense, one person noted, “It’s the way the angle on the camera was, all there heads look bigger, Taraji just have a bigger head then there’s.”

Fans can rest assured that the photos might have been misleading, as Henson looked fantastic earlier that day. She was seen wearing the stylish black lace long-sleeve jacket and short set with a peek-a-boo bra, paired with cat-eye sunglasses and Givenchy’s Shark Lock stiletto sandal boots in 4G mesh, priced around $1750. She also wore several pieces of blinged-out neckwear, including a nameplate pendant reading “Taraji.”

As for Henson, any speculations about her being stressed may be unfounded. Despite the ongoing challenges of pay inequity in Hollywood or concerns about the upcoming presidential election, her social media presence suggests she remains unbothered.

The “Color Purple” star often shares videos of herself working out in the gym or with a trainer. But the last time her appearance sparked alarms online was in June of this year when she wore a gold-scalloped Oscar de La Renta gown to the 2024 Tony Awards.

Fans noticed Henson’s shockingly thin figure after she posted images online, leaving many to question if the cause was from weight loss drugs, stress, or exercise.

The “Hustle & Flow” is staying busy with multiple projects, including promoting her hair care line and new book, working with Howard University Alumni for KAMALA call, and preparing for the new Peacock mini-series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” set to premiere on Sept. 4.

The series, which features a star-studded cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, and Lori Harvey, tells the story of a 1970 armed robbery of a swanky party in Atlanta on the night of Muhammad Ali’s comeback fight against Jerry Quarry.

She also has two other projects about to start pre-production. Say what you want about the IG snaps, Henson is actually booked and busy, and “sitting pretty.”