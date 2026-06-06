‘I Was So Upset’: Regina Hall Reveals the John Singleton Classic She Auditioned for — and the Oscar Nominee Who Got the Role Instead

Regina Hall has been dazzling audiences with expert comedic talent and ability to transition into dramatic roles.

But the actress recently shared that she still thinks about one of the parts that got away.

While doing press for “Scary Movie,” the sixth installment in the blockbuster horror parody franchise, Hall revealed that she once auditioned for a lead role in a John Singleton film that went on to be an instant classic.

Actress Regina Hall still regrets missing out on a John Singleton film she auditioned for. (Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Speaking with Vulture, Hall shared “of course, there are other roles I went and auditioned for and didn’t get, but then I loved who got it,” before revealing “I love Taraji P. Henson in ‘Baby Boy.’ I auditioned for that, but she was amazing.”

If Hall had landed the part, she would have starred opposite Tyrese Gibson in the role of Yvette in the 2001 Singleton drama.

The actress also expressed disappointment after missing out on another early-2000s role that may surprise fans.

“The one that sticks out was in 2001’s ‘Josie and the Pussycats.’ It was down to the wire, the last four or five, and Left Eye was there,” Hall told the outlet.

“I don’t remember what she wore, but whatever she wore to the audition, I liked. I don’t know why I was so upset when I didn’t get it. Rosario Dawson got it.”

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Social media users expressed shock after learning about Hall’s audition revelations.

“The way I just found out Regina Hall auditioned for that role too and was upset that she didn’t get it,” one user on X wrote.

“Taraji was perfect for the role. But for Josie and the Pussycats, I just couldn’t believe it because the director claims he turned them down because they ‘wasn’t funny’ but knowing he also turned down Regina is NUTS lol,” they added.

Meanwhile another user agreed with the casting decision. “Love Regina but I absolutely could not see ANYONE playing this role lmao but Taraji,” they shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hall reflected on some of her most beloved films and what it was like shooting them.

“‘Best Man Holiday’ was like a ‘Y’all, I can’t believe we’re doing this together 15 years later.’ So that was like a family reunion of sorts,” she said.

“Those sets felt like a home-cooked meal,” Hall added. “There is something incredibly rich about doing a ‘Black comedy’ as well. You’re going to work, but you’re also playing. Those two movies felt special.”

She also shared her experience working on the box-office smash “Girls Trip.”

On working with an all-female ensemble cast, Hall said, “I certainly felt it was special.”

The Will Packer film included Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

“But I felt it was special because we liked one another and I had never met them. I didn’t know them beyond a ‘hi and bye.’ When we did our first sit-down rehearsal, I knew it was going to be special. I remember liking each of those women onscreen for different reasons,” she recalled.

”Scary Movie,” which is back in the hands of the Wayans brothers for the first time in 25 years, is in theaters now.