‘Something Is Way Off’: Taraji P. Henson’s Fierce New Look Takes a Back Seat as Fans Zoom In on Noticeable Changes to Her Face

Taraji P. Henson is one of the many celebrities who left the U.S. for Paris Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week to partake in the festivities, unveiling the latest high-fashion collections from several designer labels.

The “Hidden Figures” star made her stylish appearance, sitting front row at several runway shows for luxury brands such as Gaurav Gupta and Tamara Ralph. And just as the models, Henson showed up and showed out, but the online judgment was about something much more obvious.

Taraji P. Henson shocks fans with her unflattering photos during Paris Haute Couture week. ((Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)

‘You Don’t Need to Be Half-Naked’: Taraji P. Henson Fans Race to Her Defense as Critics Slam Her ‘Thirsty Video Girl’ Look Months After Actress’s Unrecognizable Transformation

The 55-year-old actress attended Ralph’s show on Monday, Jan. 26, capturing fans’ attention in a soft-yellow gown that rested off her shoulders.

Henson paired her look with a black trench coat, a diamond necklace, and a braided updo hairstyle. Though the gown looked stunning, it was Henson’s facial features that left some fans more concerned than impressed.

The “Straw” star posed for the camera with slightly squinted eyes and a slightly open mouth.

One person who noticed the change in her face wrote, “What’s going on with my girl Taraji? Something is way off.”

Somebody else who felt similar typed, “Her face always looks so tired. She needs to see a good derm/plastic surgeon asap.”

“TP is looking like she’d rather NOT….her dress is beautiful though. And, no it’s not an underhanded compliment,” said another observer.

A fourth person came to her defense, suggesting that the photos were an issue, writing, “Love Taraji’s look but these are not flattering pics of her.”

Though many always expressed their love and respect for the “Baby Boy” star and her continued acting career, they also couldn’t get past her clothes and overall look.

Over the past few months, Henson has been on a fashion upswing, experimenting with her pixie cut and leaning into chic, streetwear-meets-classic looks. Before that, however, some of her public appearances drew mixed reactions. While fans never questioned her talent, they often fixated on her unique styling — including her 2024 Glamour Women of the Year look, where she sported a dramatic black cut-out dress with draped shoulders left some openly questioning her stylist.

But even beyond the fabric, her physical appearance also worried fans.

At the 2024 Tony Awards, some people thought that she looked fragile as if she had lost a bunch of weight. She was even accused of using Ozempic, a popular GLP-1 drug used for weight loss.

However, according to her, it was the lack of alcohol that helped with her weight loss.

The “Straw” star went on the “The Angie Martinez” show last June, where she talked about the benefits of being sober for five months. She said ditching the booze gave her more clarity, better sleep, and more energy to work out.

But that’s not all.

She said, “and another thing I noticed right away, it was like a stubborn 10, 20 pounds I couldn’t get rid of -.”

“It came off,” Martinez interjected.

Henson responded, “All came off. Right away. Immediately.”

Though she has since taken a break from her sobriety and has her Seven Daughters wine brand from time to time, she still makes sure to maintain her workouts and even posted proof of herself hitting the gym earlier last week.