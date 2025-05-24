‘She Definitely Got Some Work Done’: Taraji P. Henson’s New Look In Cannes Raises Eyebrows as Fans Wonder If the Actress Is Having a ‘Mid Life Crisis’

Taraji P. Henson’s recent look at her hosting gig is raising concerns.

The Golden Globe award-winning actress, who currently is among the many celebrities in France for the Cannes Film Festival, got glammed up on May 22 to host the amFAR Gala.

Rocking a signature pixie cut with blond highlights and a side bang, Henson donned a celestial white gown from Gaurav Gupta’s fall 2024 couture collection to the event. While the outfit sparked plenty of chatter online — much like her 2025 Met Gala look — fans largely ignored the lavish attire and instead zoomed in on her facial features.



Taraji P. Henson elicited concerns over her recent look at the amFAR Gala. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Shade Room shared a photo of the “Baby Boy” actor posing in front of the event’s branded banner.

Henson faced the camera in the photo, showing off the dress, which was embellished with white beads and sparkles. The design offered a touch of sex appeal with a daring thigh-high slit and cutouts around the waist that highlighted her figure.

Her makeup featured a soft glam look, with a sweep of light pink blush on her cheeks and a powdery pink lipstick that gave her lips a delicate finish.

Despite the gossip outlet uploading several celebrities’ photos from the event, including Henson’s, in their carousel post, fans couldn’t help but think something was off with her appearance in particular.

One person said, “Something is going on with Tarji like atp, what is happening. And that hair.”

A second commented, “Is it me or Taraji going through a midlife crisis or something? She look drained.”

One fan speculated that Henson had done some cosmetic surgery or procedure on her face. “She definitely got some work done and that’s not a bad thing cause she didn’t over do it. But that’s not it she just look over it and tired. The makeup definitely plays apart.”

Another wrote, “Taraji been looking exhausted ever since ‘The Color Purple’ press tour and she started telling her truth. My girl need a break.”

During late 2023 and early 2024, Henson had a few emotional outbursts during the press tour for the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” The seasoned actress portrayed character Shug Avery in the Oprah Winfrey-produced film.

However, concern for Henson grew as she tearfully condemned pay disparities in Hollywood. She opened up about the ongoing challenge of securing fair compensation, even after more than two decades in the industry.

“You got to negotiate and fight tooth and nail to get what you made the last time. Where’s my raise? I haven’t seen a raise in my income since ‘Proud Mary,'” Henson admitted during a 2023 interview with the film’s cast by Winfrey’s bestie Gayle King for SiriusXM.

She went on to reveal, “I almost had to walk away from ‘The Color Purple.’ If I don’t take a stand, how am I making it easy for Fantasia [Barrino], Danielle [Brooks], Halle [Bailey], and Phylicia [Rashad]?” referencing her co-stars.

Taraji should have waited until after the Color Purple hype was over to speak publicly on her pay being too low. pic.twitter.com/afrWpc7vTD — James Jones (@jamesjonesesq) December 21, 2023

It was announced that Henson would be hosting amFAR back in March. The event is known as Cannes’ biggest fashion show and is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for AIDS Research — amFAR — to continue to support AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy.

She released a statement saying, “I am proud and excited to be supporting amfAR at this year’s Cannes benefit gala. AIDS is far from over and we must continue to stand together and support the lifesaving research that is our best hope of finally ending this deadly pandemic.”