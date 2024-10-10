‘Something Is Off Here’: Taraji P Henson’s New Look Gets a ‘Hard No’ from Critics Who Demand the Actress to Fire Her Stylist

Taraji P. Henson was one of the several women being honored at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards that took place on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in New York City.

For the event, Henson graced the red carpet with a dramatic and bold look that initially had fans comparing her looks to Janet Jackson.

Taraji P. Henson fans are stunned by her unrecognizable appearance at an awards show. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

She sported a black, velvet high collared two-piece gown with a cutout slightly above her midriff area. The cutout, which connected Henson’s top collared part to the skirt, displayed her under boob, bumping the look up to another level of edginess.

The sleeves of the dress gave sort of a cape or vampiric feel, as they draped to her sides leaving a small train.

Henson’s stylists, Wayman + Micah, strategically made sure all attention was reserved for the dress and opted for simpler fashion pieces to complement it. She wore dangling gold earrings that each had a pearl attached to the end and statement heels from shoe brand Schiaparelli’s Trompe-L’œil.

Taraji p Henson looks spectacular at the Glamour Women of the year awards. Says she chose faith over fear in the pursuit of her dreams.



…every role chosen, she said, scared her a lot, but she chose to challenge and transform herself. pic.twitter.com/wNSbwtS0fd — lily (@lily650nj) October 9, 2024

While she got a lot of praise for her look, others didn’t seem too sold on her outfit of choice for the evening. ”Good Morning America” posted a video of Henson on the red carpet and one person commented, “I don’t like these new looks, who’s styling my girl???.

Another observer who seemingly struggled to recognize Henson said, “That hardly looks like her.”

But what took some fans aback about the “Hidden Figures” star‘s overall look was not her outfit but her hands. Some claimed her hands looked too large. One person said, “Her hands don’t look like they belong on her body….too long. She is craving too much attention these days by wearing less. The classy look is gone.”

Another wrote, “Something is off here.” A third individual added, “I thought that was somebody else’s body… Idk something seems weird. Love her though.”

A fourth said, “It’s a hard no from me !”

When it comes to Henson and her wardrobe choices behind her looks for special occasions, the 54-year-old says comfort is an important element.

Last week, she told 21Ninety, “I don’t care how fly it is — if I don’t feel comfortable in it, I can’t wear it. It affects my mood and how I interact with people. If I can’t breathe in the dress or my feet hurt, how do you expect me to be graceful on the red carpet?”

Henson also gets creative when it comes to her clothes rather than sticking to the fashion trends. “I was a rock star,” she said. “I do what I feel in fashion and I like to play, I find joy in playing. These outfits you put on, you become these characters. Not that I change who I am, but it gives me a different walk, a different swag, a different feel.”