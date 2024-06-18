‘She’s Never Been This Thin’: Taraji P. Henson’s Frail Frame In New Photos Sparks Concern About Her Shocking Weight Loss 

Actress-turned-Broadway shot-caller Taraji P. Henson dazzled at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, in her gold scalloped Oscar de La Renta gown, which has fans zooming in on her thinner frame.

The Tony-nominated producer of the acclaimed play “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” captivated the audience as Henson took on a presenter role during the live awards show.

However, some critics were quick to call her out for her new slim physique, wondering what caused the dramatic weight loss — drugs, stress, or exercise.

Taraji P. Henson fans are concerned about how weight the actress has lost in the last few months. (Photo: @tarajiphenson/Instagram)

After “The Color Purple” actress posted a photograph of her dress for the night and celebrated the film’s five nominations on her Instagram, many of Henson’s 21.8 million followers chimed in with concerns about her new look.

While tons of fans and celebrities gasped about how great she looked, one person asked, “Is it meee or did u lose weight?”

More questions emerged, with someone else asking, “Do I smell Ozempic?”

Another person then added, “Exactly! She’s never been this thin. And she has the ‘Ozempic Face’ as they call it.”

Immediately, social media users began pushing back, saying, “Ozempic doesn’t give muscles” and saying, “No that’s workout look at her arms.”

A third commenter defended with receipts, saying, “Yes – she worked hard for that body! There are posts on her Instagram page showing her working out.”

“1st it’s gastric, mow its Ozzempic, cam people just live their lives and not be judged,” one of her followers said in disgust. “Just be happy they are well and alive.”

Henson has been working out. She posted a video of her working out with Force Fitness on her Instagram the same day as the awards show.

Many applauded her hard work, writing, “Thats grinding,” “Gooooooo sis,” and “I admire her determination so much!” before admitting, “I just can’t put in the work like that.”

Many say Henson looks much thinner than she has in recent months. But this is not the first time the Howard University alumna has captivated audiences at major award ceremonies this year.

At January’s 2024 Critics Choice Awards, the 53-year-old turned heads in a form-fitting, strapless white gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit. She completed the look with a chic bob haircut and bangs, exuding timeless elegance.

In February, she wowed once again at the SAG Awards, opting for a stunning all-black ensemble. The structured Giambattista Valli Couture gown she wore boasted a dramatic neckline and a flowing train. Henson celebrated her look on Instagram, hitting her fans with the phrase “Black Girl Magic” that embodied exactly how she was feeling.

Then in March, she wore a butter colored abstract gown to the NAACP Image Awards, with her hair slicked down on her heard and her bold shoulders and biceps on full display, showing her efforts in the gym are paying off.

However, the look of all looks, that showed off her body, a little thicker than her Tony’s look, is her Met Gala ensemble in May.

The “Empire” star wore a white trumpet gown that accentuated her curvaceous figure and was candy for the paparazzi.

Even when the “Baby Boy” star hits the stage on later this month June 30 as the host of the BET Awards for the second time, the six-time BET Award winner plans to step out and stun the crowd again.

Sure to push the envelope with several costume changes, Henson is set to captivate the audience and make another unforgettable mark in the annals of her red carpet looks.