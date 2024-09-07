‘Getting Played by a White Man’: Tamar Braxton Exposes Husband JR Robinson for Using Her Credit Card to Finance Affair with Younger Woman

Tamar Braxton and her ex-lover Jeremy “JR” Robinson are embroiled in another public fallout and making headlines after a messy public social media blowup.

They went from getting engaged on a dating show to Tamar having a back-and-forth with one of the mothers of JR’s kids and later arguing online over JR’s alleged date with a reality star. This time, it involves accusations of cheating, a hotel stay, a misused credit card, and a marriage.

On Sept. 4, the Grammy-nominated singer took to her Instagram Story, where she claimed she was “married” to Jeremy and, in the same breath, accused him of using her platinum card to pay for a room at a Four Seasons Hotel with a guest named “Mrs. J.” The woman is believed to be Jailyn H.

Chart-topper Tamar Braxton and her ex-partner Jeremy Robinson seem to have finally called it quits after he said mistakenly used her credit card and the hotel told her that it was for a room for him and another woman. (Instagram/ @tamarbraxton)

This heated exchange, however, has sparked two different versions of the story, with both parties defending their actions.

Tamar Admits She Blacked Out on Social Media for A Few Seconds Too Long

Tamar Braxton didn’t hold back when she took to her social media to expose what she claimed was Jeremy’s disrespectful ways.

Sharing a screenshot of a woman who goes by the name of Jailyn H. on her @whohatesjay Instagram profile, she wrote over the post: “[Play] IN MY FACE for a 25-year-old!! Smh [took] my jewelry took me to Turks and all along had a WHOLE TRAMP i hate you @jeremyrobinsonceo.”

Although she claims she deleted the post in seconds and prayed that it would not go viral, it did, and soon afterward, fans were buzzing.

Tamar Braxton blasting her yt ex-fiancé after they got back together— for allegedly cheating on her with a 25 year old. pic.twitter.com/cKda1Zl5vW — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) September 4, 2024

“Getting played by a white man who dresses like a prestigious plantation owner in 2024 is goofy behavior,” someone wrote on The Jasmine Brand’s page.

“He’s going to gaslight her into apologizing,” another said. “Tamar if you not going leave him stop speaking on his infidelity,” seemingly quoting the singer’s own words, which she spoke on “The Braxton Family Values.”

A third comment read, “Don’t know why she doing this…. She’s not leaving him.”

Jailyn H., the alleged “other woman,” quickly responded to these allegations, hopping into the comment section and stating, “Did I miss something?”

Someone detailed that Braxton alleged that “On 8/30/24 you and @jeremyrobinsonceo were at the ‘Four Seasons Hotel,’ and he used her platinum card. That’s what she posted.”

Jailyn H followed up later in the comment section, “There is no tea here. There is no truth to this. These allegations are absolutely insane and have consequences. Tamar, you are WRONG! Period.”

The woman trapped in the middle of singer Tamar Braxton and her lawyer-turned-reality star ex Jeremy Robinson posted a comment on The Jasmine Brand’s page, distancing herself from the messy spat. (Photo: @thejasminebrand/Instagram)

JR Claims Tamar Blew Everything Out of Proportion

Like the woman who claims she was wrongfully attacked by the “Love and War” star, Jeremy did not stay silent either.

He took to Instagram to share his side of the story in a video claiming there was no cheating because he and Tamar were not together and that the credit card mixup was entirely innocent.

The New Orleans native explained that he had booked a room at the Four Seasons Hotel in his hometown through Booking.com but unintentionally used a card tied to a prior reservation with Braxton.

“No harm, no foul,” he said, noting that the bill was only “$900, stop it.”

The lawyer further denied ever being romantically involved with Jailyn H., categorizing her as “Somebody I became friends with on Instagram like maybe three days ago… It’s just a reach, and I’m tired of having to stay quiet and not defend myself.”

In his video, Jeremy also denied being romantically involved with anyone during his hotel stay, stating, “I didn’t stay with anybody at The Four Seasons. I’m not seeing anybody. I wasn’t on a date—none of that.”

He also addressed Braxton’s public accusations, saying, “I cannot keep getting attacked. My character can’t keep getting attacked.” He accused her of being out of control, exclaiming, “I can’t keep being thrown under the bus because someone can’t control their anxiety, and someone can’t control these delusional thoughts about things that aren’t real.”

Jeremy claimed that he had been single for six months while he and Braxton rebuild as “friends.”

“I’ve been very specific about my boundaries. I’ve been very specific about where we stand as friends,” Jeremy said.

He also mentioned multiple time that this is an issue about mental health, alluding to the “My Forever” singer’s psychological wellness.

“Y’all mental health is real,” he said. “And I understand how sometimes anxiety can get the best of us but you just don’t go on social media and start attacking somebody you say that you love.”

Tamar Braxton Claps Back with a Different Story

Despite Jeremy’s detailed explanation, Braxton said he was not being completely honest with the public and had not been completely honest with her.

She responded by demanding her jewelry back after she gifted Jeremy a gold diamond pendant chain with his law firm logo on the back for his birthday last month in August.

According to The Shade Room, she claimed she was “single and sad” just 10 days before that.

Now she says, “Ok… if I’m so mentally unstable then give me my chain, pendant, and platinum presidential Rolex back. I couldn’t have been in my right mind, ‘friend,’ sir.”

The “Change” singer later went on YouTube to give a more detailed, almost 17-minute account of what happened.

According to the Braxton sister, she does not do reservations through the website JR used, adding that everything goes through her touring company or she physically uses her American Express card.

“Let’s just say it’s a mix-up. OK, fine,” she said. “But now it’s different ’cause you’re using my card for your extracurricular activities.”

She wanted to debunk the narrative Jeremy was presenting, particularly his claims that she was being “delusional” about the status of their relationship.

“Guys, when things come out about men, they always say, ‘Oh, the woman is delusional,’ or ‘We wasn’t together,’ or ‘I wasn’t leaving nobody on,’” she said in her video.

Tamar went on to explain that she had been under the impression that their relationship still had a chance of reconciliation, despite Jeremy’s insistence that they were no longer together.

In response to Jeremy’s claim that they had been separated for six months, she said, “How many times have we heard that story?”

Tamar said she wouldn’t have bought him the chain or come to his birthday celebration if she “didn’t feel that there was a chance of reconciliation.”

“And let’s just be clear, I didn’t ask myself. I didn’t ask myself to no birthday parties. This person told me, right over here at the Saint Regis, I want you to be a part of my birthday,” she revealed.

Jeremy confirmed that he did invite her out of town with him and others and accepted her gift as a “friendly” gesture.

But Tamar claims they were very much “married” at the time. But while there she received an email about their “divorce” that she alleges he filed as a lawyer, being “final.”

“The truth is I was waiting for you to come around like a wife. ’Cause all I know is how to be a wife. I was married to Vince [Hubert], and that didn’t work out. I got with D[avid Adefeso], and we were getting married, and I got with you,” said Tamar. “I married you after you ate somebody’s whole booty sandwich.”

Jailyn is Still In the Middle and Denies Any Role In the Hotel

Jailyn H. continued to deny any involvement, maintaining that she was not at the Four Seasons Hotel. She reiterated on social media, distancing herself from the controversy.

Suggesting that she might take legal action, she asked the person to “Send it to me.”

She continued, “I wouldn’t have done that if I were her.” “The lies,” as someone replied, “sue for defamation then.”

“She should’ve left me out of this,” Jailyn continued in the comment section of another post from The Jasmine Brand.

“I will be speaking & spilling. At your big-ass age the least you could’ve done was come apologize to the person you falsely accused instead of having an episode like the mental patient you are. If you missed taking your meds yesterday…I promise you’ll need them today, ma’am.”

However, Tamar claims the hotel confirmed to her that JR showed up with a woman, further complicating matters.

In another video she says that the hotel told her team that the card was used for “Mr. Jeremy Robinson and Ms. Jay.”

She said that Jeremy told her to take her “meds” after she brought up what the hotel told her, and this ticked her off and prompted her to go to social media.

The Relationship Seems to Have Been Doomed For Some Time

This incident highlights the complexity of Tamar and Jeremy’s relationship, which has been tumultuous, to say the least, for months.

Now, it seems this latest debacle might be the final straw. JR expressed that their friendship is over, stating, “I thought that I could be friends and try to maintain some type of friendship, but that relationship is done.”

Tamar said the status of their relationship at that time was much deeper, and she was trying to preserve it.

“So I am thinking that, you know, I am pouring to my marriage. That is in trouble? … because I love my kids? You know I love my family. I love you, you know,” she said. Tamar also said that he had recently said that he loved her, too.

She continued, “So now, all of a sudden, now we not ‘OK.’ So I’m pretending, and I’m delusional, and I made all of this stuff up. I don’t have to buy no man. I know who I am. I know the kind of money I make. I know the status of my life. I don’t have to buy no man, but if I’m pouring into my relationship, pouring into someone that I want to rekindle something with because this is not my boyfriend, I’m wrong for that.”