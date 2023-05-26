‘I am Struggling’: Tamar Braxton Reflects on Her Mental Health Struggles and Months of Battling ‘Trigger After Trigger’

During the month of May an increased amount of awareness is brought to mental health and the traumatic impact it can potentially have on any individual’s mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

That reality isn’t lost on singer Tamar Braxton during Mental Health Awareness Month, who has chosen to speak out about her personal struggles with mental health and dealing wiht “trigger after trigger” over the last few months.

The “Love and War” vocalist was recently a guest speaker for the nonprofit organization “Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice: Survivors Speak,” in California, where she talked about how she overcame the personal thoughts that often consumed her mind.

In a clip shared on both Braxton’s and the organization’s respective Instagram pages, she can be heard telling an audience that her first step was realizing the power she held to withstand any obstacle.

“I had to make the decision to want to survive first,” the 46-year-old said. “To really grasp the fact that it was truly my decision. It was my decision to get up out of bed. Although I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, it was still a decision to override my mind.”

Tamar Braxton opens up about her mental health journey. (Pictured: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

She continued, “And not allow my mind to run my life. And I put all my feelings into those things that didn’t serve me.”

The one-minute clip positively revealed how Braxton improved her mindset and her caption disclosed her recent struggles over the past few months.

“It’s mental health awareness month and I have to be honest with you guys,” she wrote. “I AM STRUGGLING!!! I have been triggered since December 2022.. and it seems like it’s been trigger after trigger.”

Braxton also explained how each trigger is a considerable offense “that would make me go back to my old 1.0 low vibrational Tamar that I frankly CaN NOT STAND!!”

The mother of one shared that she’s taking the necessary steps to become better and that she speaks positive affirmations to herself. “This time next year I will not be here… and the years after that I’ll be better and better.”



She then added words of encouragement to those who relate with her, stating that trouble doesn’t always last, and that God will guide them through this journey.

“God is bigger and he has installed all the things that You need inside of you to make yourself better!! WE GOT THIS!! Be kind to yourselves. I love you,” Braxton closed.

The outpouring of love from fans and other celebrities quickly flooded her comments section. One of Braxton’s “Queens Court” hosts, Holly Robinson Peete, is one of many people on social media who sent an array of red heart emojis her way.

Other users penned supportive messages such as, “Tamar you are stronger than you think you are an inspiration to many people. You have put in the work and you are still trying stay focused.”



Another comment read, “I love you Tamar. I will always support you and never judge you. Riding with you through thick and thin.”



Braxton’s fiancé, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, also wrote a sweet comment, thanking her for sharing her journey while also reminding the “My Man” songstress that she’s not alone.

“God needs warriors who can endure and be a seed for the masses to create harvest. You are chosen and God has covered you,” he wrote. “Thank you for sharing your story – this will help so many people. You are also not alone! I love you and I’m here for you – through it all!”

Tamar Braxton Engaged to Queens Court Finalist "JR" Robinson Tamar Braxton is heading all the way home with new love—and a stunning ring. During the finale of her Peacock dating show, Queens Court, the Braxton Family Values alum got engaged to finalist… pic.twitter.com/5e53xXjmLR — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) March 17, 2023

Earlier this year, Braxton revealed limiting her alcohol intake as a way to positively benefit her mental health. Her latest song, “Changed,” also shines a light on mental health and how one chooses to positively love herself.

Throughout the past few months, Braxton has found herself in public disputes with different figures in the industry.

Her most notable feud involved Xscape singer Kandi Burruss. Their back-and-forth beef reignited after the “Celebrity Big Brother” winner accused Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, of threatening her months prior.

In mid-May, Braxton also threw shade at Jason Lee for including her name in the brewing drama between Burruss and her “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Marlo Hampton.