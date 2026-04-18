‘Who’s Going to Tell Him’: Watch As Trump Takes His Biggest Swipe at Biden Yet — But What He Confessed Seconds Later Has Folks Mortified

President Donald Trump was in full celebration mode in Nevada.

In the middle of him bragging about his policies, he takes a brutal shot at Biden.

Donald Trump gets a harsh reminder after he boasts about his “No Tax on Tips” policy while speaking in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

But somewhere between the applause and the punchline, Trump walked straight into a trap he built himself.

It seems he’s now condemning his own horrible track record, though some say the 79-year-old just forgot he was in charge.

‘First Thing I Thought Of’: Donald Trump Shares Strange ‘Healing’ Scene—Then One Face in the Bed Has Viewers Doing a Double Take

The president landed in Nevada on Thursday, celebrating his tax reductions on tips and praising his economic agenda.

But one comment quickly shifted attention as critics rushed in with reminders he may not have expected.

The first thing Trump noticed when he addressed the audience in Las Vegas was the size of the crowd.

“We got a lot of people. We got a lot of great people here. Thank you very much. And thank you for allowing me to win this state by so much,” he boasted.

The he reminded everyone that he flipped the state red during the 2024 presidential election.

Trump began talking about tax cuts for overtime after regaling the crowd.

He first told stories of workers receiving the “biggest tax refunds of their entire lives.”

The crowd cheered. Then the mood shifted.

In an attempt to land a heavy blow against the previous administration, he seemingly lost his place in the timeline.

He trashed the state of the country exactly one year ago.

He called the nation an “embarrassment” during that time.

There was just one problem. He was already in office one year ago.

The jab was meant for his predecessor, but it hit his own record instead.

He effectively condemned his own leadership.

“America’s finally has the president, the kind of president who believes in them,” Trump told the Las Vegas crowd.

“I believe in rewarding you for the great work you’ve done, the great job you’ve done, and for having to suffer for four years of embarrassment.

Our country was an embarrassment. Our country, a year ago, our country was an embarrassment.”

He added that the world laughed at America, but they “don’t laugh anymore” as he boasted about his illegal war in Iran and doing what he wants.

“They are not laughing. They’re not laughing anymore,” Trump exclaimed.

“I don’t think, I don’t think anybody — just ask those, I don’t want to be a wise guy. I don’t want to speak too soon, but we do very well.

“You notice that we’re doing very well. And I will say the war in Iran is going along swimmingly. We can do whatever we want.”

“The war in Iran is going on swimmingly, and we can do whatever we want,” he shared, later adding, “The power we have.”

After a clip of Trump forgetting he was the president one year ago was shared on Threads, several users weighed in to note recent history.

“He was the President last year so there’s that,” replied one.

Another user wrote that Trump has dementia, and the entire Trump administration, as well as his supporters, caught well-deserved strays on his behalf.

“His dementia is a direct threat to our nation, his whole administration is a threat to our nation, MAGA is a threat to our nation,” they wrote.

“He forgets that he was president a year ago due to his dementia getting worse,” added another.

Another reader simply asked, “Who’s going to tell him.”

One user noted that Trump should be tried for his illegal war, which began on Feb. 28. The president ordered air strikes that hit an all-girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, and at least 168 people, mostly children, were killed.

“We are still an embarrassment and the world is alternating between laughing at you and wanting to get you tried for war crimes,” one user replied.

Trump’s inability to stay focused and on topic is unusual.

He recently took another petty swipe at one of his predecessors — much like he recently did with Biden — Trump tried to score a laugh with an old dig, but critics said he only reopened the same sore spot he can’t seem to leave alone.

The 79-year-old former reality star has not gotten over Barack Obama for making fun of him at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011.



In a recent Truth Social post, he shared a photo of the pair at his inauguration, referring back to Obama, who once claimed that Trump would never be president.

The jab quickly boomeranged as people pointed out it revived the very comparisons Trump often seems eager to outrun, with some arguing his repeated shots at former presidents keep exposing a deeper fixation that refuses to die.

Trump also praised the military during his Nevada speech and stated that the U.S. has “the best military… the best rockets.” He ended his speech by claiming that the rest of the world respects America, Trump thinks, “like never before,” as he thanked everyone for coming to celebrate him. But there are people who beg to differ.