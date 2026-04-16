‘Ultra Savage’: Nancy Pelosi Scorches Donald Trump with Blunt One -Liner That Will Leave Him Seething If He Sees It

President Donald Trump may have gone a bit too far in sharing AI-generated images of himself, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi says he doesn’t need a conversation; he needs a diagnosis.

The AI-generated image, which the president has since deleted, depicted Trump appearing to heal a sick man in a hospital bed. It also showed the president wearing a white robe, similar to Jesus Christ, with a glowing hand on the forehead of a sick man.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi slams the president for an AI-generated image of himself.

“That is just so far away from faith,” Pelosi told C-SPAN. “It doesn’t look like there is any basis of faith connected to what he is doing.”

The picture was a part of a series of posts the president made attacking Pope Leo, who had publicly criticized the war in Iran.

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“Lacking this foundation, (democracy) risks becoming either a majoritarian tyranny or a mask for the dominance of economic and technological elites,” Leo said in a letter to the media on Tuesday

“On Easter Sunday, the President used the F word and said ‘all of these bastards are going to pay,’ and then said, ‘I will destroy civilization and there is no coming back from it.’ Why wouldn’t the Pope say that is just not the right thing?” Pelosi said. “This is a man who wants a Nobel Peace Prize, for God’s sake.”

The post also sparked fierce backlash from both sides of the political aisle, including some of the president’s most ardent supporters.

“It’s supposed to be as a doctor making people better,” the president told reporters Monday. “And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

THIS IS ULTRA SAVAGE 🔥



Journalist –– Why do you think President Trump posted that photo depicting Jesus?



🇺🇸 Rep Nancy –– "You should ask a psychiatrist. It needs diagnosis, not conversation" 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xhq3TwcZqA — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) April 14, 2026

He later told CBS News he removed the image because he “didn’t want to have anybody be confused. People were confused.”

When asked by the C-SPAN reporter what she thought of Trump’s public dispute with Pope Leo, Pelosi simply said: “You would need to ask a psychiatrist.”

“He’s mentally unsound, unstable, and a complete imbecile. The world is in turmoil cuz of him.” Joseph Sall commented on the interview.

“‘It needs diagnosis, not conversation.’ Nancy Pelosi, undefeated,” wrote @AutokratDaily

“Nancy skipped the political answer entirely and sent him straight to a psychiatrist…that’s not a clapback, that’s a referral,” said @OnwuzirikeP2.

The feud between the two top-ranking U.S. leaders has elicited some of the most intense political quarrels perhaps in history.

“This president is impeached for life regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell,” Pelosi said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” in 2020. “There is nothing the Senate can do to ever erase that.

Pelosi was referring to the potential “shenanigans” then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was planning to pull during the president’s Senate trial.

That same year, after Trump’s lengthy 2020 State of the Union address, the duo went toe to toe once again when Trump refused to shake Pelosi’s hand, and she decidedly destroyed his speech at the end.

In 2019, the president wrote on social media, “Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.”

Pelosi also told C-SPAN that she believes the president shared the picture to distract the American public.

“He is a master of discretion — distraction. He is a — you have to give him that,” she said.

“Should the pope drop it?” the reporter asked, referring to the online spat.

“No. Where are you coming from with this? Are you kidding? You go, pope.”