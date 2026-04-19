‘Trump Is Not Well’: Trump’s Ally All But Crawled on Live TV Desperately Groveling Over $1,000 Savings Plan — What Trump Did in Return Was Brutal

President Donald Trump loves it when his subordinates feed his ego as the world watches on.

But a recent brown-nosing exchange may have backfired in ways no one expected.

Donald Trump struggled to sit down and held onto his desk for dear life. Photo credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

The moment seemed designed to make Trump look admired, the kind of staged flattery he has often embraced.

Instead, viewers ignored the praise entirely and focused on something far more embarrassing.

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Even lavish face-to-face praise from a Cabinet member failed to keep the 79-year-old MAGA leader engaged during a livestream this week.

Trump traveled to Las Vegas on April 16 to promote his “no tax on tips” initiative when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent began touting tax changes.

The former hedge fund manager praised the so-called “Trump Accounts,” a program that will deposit $1,000 in Treasury seed money into accounts for roughly one million American children born between 2025 and 2028.

“I just want to thank President Trump for championing this program,” Bessent proclaimed.

However, eagle-eyed viewers focused on his boss drifting off during the secretary’s speech.

Video from the Vegas panel zoomed in on Trump’s face while Bessent praised him. The close-up clip showed the president’s eyes closed and his body hunched over in the chair.

🚨TRUMP IS OUT COLD



Scott Bessent does the usual Kim Jong Un type of praise and turns around to see his reaction:



TRUMP: Zzzzzzzzzzzzz. pic.twitter.com/2hgCBYmpje — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 17, 2026

The sight of the nation’s top executive dozing mid-meeting sparked widespread ridicule.

Trump critics jumped at the chance to mock the polarizing 79-year-old.

“Any drool coming out of that droopy lip?” one X user asked.

A second poster blamed Bessent, writing, “Scott, some kinda powerful sleep aid?”

A third account mentioned Trump’s presidential predecessor in a reply that read, “All that comes to my brain is how Joe Biden was called ‘Sleepy Joe.’

“Old men are exactly like Trump. [The difference] is they don’t run the country,” declared someone focused on the fact that the president is set to turn 80 years old in mere weeks.

Trump’s own disparaging nickname posted fast, “Sleepy Don at it again.”

Another predicted, “He’s going to face-plant any day now.”

One commenter put it bluntly, “The Pope is right. Trump is not well.”

Trump’s second term, which began in January 2025, has seen him fall asleep in public repeatedly.

The pattern spawned a viral meme built around the “Sleepy Don” label.

A Cabinet meeting at the White House in December 2025 made international headlines.

The president was caught snoozing as members of his Cabinet took turns expressing their admiration for the twice-impeached, convicted felon.

Trump joked that he "closed his eyes" during his last Cabinet meeting that was three hours long.



"Look, it got pretty boring."



"I didn't sleep, I just closed them because I want to get the hell out of here."pic.twitter.com/yW9AAULIRT — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) January 29, 2026

At his first session of 2026, Trump blamed his advisers for being too boring.

“The last time we had a conference, it lasted for three hours, and some people said, ‘He closed his eyes.’

“Look, it got pretty boring,” the president admitted.

The room burst into laughter.

Trump added, “I didn’t sleep, I just closed [my eyes] because I want to get the hell out of here.”

History repeated itself in March.

Trump drifted off while the White House Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios praised him at a televised White House event.

Each new napping incident deepens public concern about whether the aging president still has the fitness and stamina the job demands.