‘Put That Body Away Leo’: Leonardo DiCaprio’s PDA With Younger Girlfriend Takes a Surprising Turn as Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In on What’s ‘Hanging Over His Shorts’

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio‘s romantic yacht getaway with young girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti was meant to be a private escape, but the internet had other plans.

When paparazzi images surfaced of the Oscar winner enjoying sun-soaked moments with his Italian model girlfriend off the coast of Spain, many on the internet quickly zeroed in on details that had little to do with the couple’s obvious affection for each other.

Instead, 50-year-old DiCaprio‘s shirtless appearance became the unexpected star of online discussions, sparking a wave of commentary that ranged from brutal to bizarrely specific.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s shirtless yacht photos with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti sparked brutal comments about his physique. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

The exclusive photographs and video, taken near Formentera in Spain’s Balearic Islands and first published by the Daily Mail, captured DiCaprio in black swim shorts embracing Ceretti, who stunned everyone in a leopard-print bikini.

The images show the couple looking completely smitten with each other, sharing passionate kisses on deck, while diving into the sparkling Mediterranean waters with snorkeling masks.

‘That’s What a Midlife Crisis Looks Like’: Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Look Raises Eyebrows Days After His 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Was Warned About Dating Him

However, the PDA moment has been overshadowed by pointed commentary about DiCaprio’s physique, with Daily Mail readers focusing particularly on his midsection.

“… please put your awful body away Leo,” one critic wrote bluntly.

Another added, “Leo needs to hit the gym. That gut hanging over his shorts will eventually eclipse … and no amount of money will attract the hot chicks he hangs with when they can find better looking rich men for dough.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are living it up before summer comes to an end ✨



📸 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/zckNgSJXuC — TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2025

As the comments continued, the criticism grew harsher.

“Leo’s jiggly and sloshing tummy,” wrote one troll, while another focused on different aspects of his appearance, commenting, “And his skinny alcoholic legs! Men start looking like old cranes, with fat gullets!”

Yet another user offered backhanded encouragement regarding the star.

“His Dad bod is not as bad as it was,” the person wrote, adding, “Still gross though. Hit the gym Leo. Your [girlfriend] obviously does. Make it a date!”

Also, over the years, DiCaprio’s weight has fluctuated depending on his film roles, and he reportedly finds the remarks laughable and is not worried about it at all.

Industry insiders reveal that the “Wolf of Wall Street” star has been working on his fitness, with recent photographs showing a noticeably slimmer version of the actor compared to his appearance in previous years.

The relationship between DiCaprio and Ceretti has defied expectations, especially given the actor’s well-known playboy reputation and his history of rarely dating women beyond their mid-20s.

Their romance, which began after meeting at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has already lasted nearly two years and appears to be growing stronger despite the 23-year age gap.

Over recent months, they’ve been spotted jumping off yachts near Saint Tropez, as they enjoyed playful moments that included Ceretti affectionately tapping DiCaprio on the buttocks while climbing the yacht’s stairs.

Ceretti herself has addressed the challenges of dating someone with DiCaprio’s level of fame, recently telling Vogue France that being with “one of the most desired people in the world” comes with significant drawbacks. She expressed frustration about being labeled as “so-and-so’s girlfriend” rather than maintaining her identity, calling the experience “extremely annoying.”

Despite the online criticism and public scrutiny, the Italian model, who was previously married to DJ Matteo Milleri from 2020 to 2023, has already met DiCaprio’s mother and has been spotted with him on numerous luxury vacations across Europe.

As DiCaprio prepares for his upcoming film “One Battle After Another,” his relationship with Ceretti continues to capture public attention, proving that even decades into his career the actor remains one of Hollywood’s most fascinating figures.