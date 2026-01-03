‘The Puniest Looking Arms and Legs’: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Slimmed-Down Yacht Photos Have Fans Saying He’s “Too Thin” Next to His 26-Year-Old Girlfriend

Weeks after his latest film scored nine Golden Globe nominations, Leonardo DiCaprio is kicking back and enjoying some fun in the sun with friends.

The “One Battle After Another” actor appeared low-key and off duty aboard Jeff Bezos’ superyacht in St. Barts in the images captured by papparazzi. Fans zeroed in on DiCaprio’s slimmed-down look after months of speculation that he altered his appearance to keep up with his 27-year-old girlfriend.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s quiet yacht getaway with Jeff Bezos turned into a viral moment as fans fixated on his refreshed look and a cheeky photo of his girlfriend lounging against him. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

‘Legs Are as Skinny as His Girlfriend’s: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Shirtless Photos Have Viewers Zooming In on His Lower Half as His 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Gets the Blame for His Transformation

The three-time Golden Globe winner was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and gray shorts, wearing sunglasses as he stood closely behind his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

In one image that circulated online, Ceretti leaned back against DiCaprio’s chest while stretched out on the deck, wearing a white tank top and a brown sarong that sat low as she relaxed. The angle made her revealing bikini bottom impossible to miss.

The scene didn’t appear staged or exaggerated, but once it hit social media, it was treated like a freeze-frame moment meant for analysis.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were seen soaking up the sun with Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos on a $250 million superyacht off the coast of St. Barts ahead of the New Year.

“Leo looks better than he ever has. He actually looks healthier, like he quit alcohol,” one person wrote.

Another commenter followed with, “I guess young chicks like Leo’s dad bod.”

Many claimed that “Leo keeps getting younger” and acknowledged his weight loss compared to other more recent photos. Yet many claimed he’s gotten way “too thin” and lost any muscle tone he may have had.

One person wrote, “Dang dude, hit the gym. Good for you for losing the weight but those have got to be the puniest looking arms and legs I’ve ever seen on a grown man.”

“The weight loss is good but he needs to exercise and eat healthy,” said another observer. “He has zero muscle tone and he still has a paunchy stomach. He also shouldn’t rely on weight loss medication for too long.”

Not everyone was impressed by the setting or the guest list, with one person commenting, “Could think of nothing worse than being stuck on a yacht with these pretentious people.”

The timing of the yacht photos added fuel to the discussion.

Earlier this year, DiCaprio had appeared at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas alongside co-stars Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall, and fans immediately noticed changes in his appearance. His darker hair, eyebrows, and facial hair stood out, prompting chatter about a refreshed look that felt noticeably different from recent public outings.

That renewed focus on his appearance overlapped with ongoing attention around his relationship with Ceretti.

While the former child star has long avoided talking publicly about his personal life, his new girlfriend has acknowledged the challenges that come with being linked to someone whose fame often becomes the headline. Moments like the yacht sighting tend to blur the line between private downtime and public spectacle, especially when cameras capture him in relaxed, unguarded settings.

DiCaprio has a reputation for dating women much younger than he is. Still, the scrutiny around the couple’s love life didn’t stop there.

Fans also revisited past images of DiCaprio vacationing on yachts, where attention frequently shifted toward his body rather than the setting itself. Those moments sparked similar conversations, with viewers zooming in on how he carried himself rather than what he was doing. In St. Barts, he appeared comfortable and steady beside Ceretti, staying close without reacting to the attention the images would later receive.

The 2025 holiday yacht scene included more than just the couple.

According to the Daily Mail, both Bezos and Sánchez were also aboard, continuing a high-profile holiday stretch that had already placed them in the spotlight.

Tom Brady was also seen, dressed casually and moving easily around the deck, chatting with DiCaprio and blending into the group. His presence added another layer of interest, as fans took note of who was sharing space on the massive vessel and how relaxed everyone appeared.

What ultimately kept the photos circulating wasn’t the luxury or the celebrity mix, but the contrast. DiCaprio didn’t appear to be posing or leaning into the attention. He looked settled and unbothered, even as the internet dissected every detail of the images.

By the time the photos ran their course online, the reaction centered on perception rather than surprise. Fans weren’t just reacting to where the Oscar winner was, but how he looked while there, reinforcing why even his quiet vacation with his lady and his friends continue to dominate conversation.