‘Halle Berry and Monster’s Ball All Over Again’: Teyana Taylor’s Golden Globe Nod Sparks Outrage Over Hollywood’s Obsession with ‘Vulgar’ Love Scenes

Teyana Taylor is offically a Golden Globe nominee, but many are divided on whether or not the feat is worthy of celebration.

The performer shared her reaction to the nod with The Hollywood Reporter, telling the outlet, “Experiencing this at five o’clock in the morning, it’s a thing like, ‘Oh my God, am I dreaming right now?’ ‘Am I going to wake up?… I’m definitely overjoyed and overwhelmed in the best way.”

Teyana Taylor’s Golden Globe nod has fans drawing comparisons to Halle Berry’s nod for Monster’s Ball in (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Her performance in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed “One Battle After Another” earned Taylor a nod in the “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture” category alongside actresses Emily Blunt, Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Amy Madigan on Dec. 8.

Taylor plays Perfidia Beverly Hills, a mother and member of the French 75, a group of resistance fighters who free people from migrant camps. She commands the screen alongside Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Bob “Pat” Ferguson and Sean Penn, who portrays Captain Steven J. Lockjaw, a colonel enmeshed in an entanglement with Perfidia.

The dystopian-action flick’s plot is anchored around Pat trying to find his and Perfidia’s daughter, Willa, played by acting newcomer Chase Infiniti. The movie is a satirical take on the book “Vineland” from author Thomas Pynchon.

Taylor’s on-screen romance scenes with DiCaprio and Penn drew criticism from fans. Their furor was renewed amid frustrations toward “Sinners” actress Wunmi Mosaku’s snub in the best actress category.

“Wunmi Mosaku was snubbed for her role as Annie in Sinners, a role that honored the beauty and strength of African MatriarchyI… ok OK OK OK But Teyana Taylor received a nod for her role in OBAA, a film Black women HATED. No shade to Teyana at all But CMON MAN,” one movie critic on Threads.

In one scene, in particular, Perfidia (Taylor) and Pat (DiCaprio) share a romp as a bomb placed in a federal building ticks down.

If Taylor were to win Best Supporting Actress, she would join the ranks of trailblazers like Hattie McDaniel, who made history with “Gone with the Wind” (1939), followed by Whoopi Goldberg for “Ghost,” Jennifer Hudson for “Dreamgirls,” Mo’Nique for “Precious,” Octavia Spencer for “The Help,” Viola Davis for “Fences,” Regina King for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and most recently, Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers” (2023).

However, fans are quick to point out that none of those Oscar-winning performances were framed around sensual liberation or centered so heavily on a provocative narrative the way Taylor’s character is.

“There was so much criticism of that role. More Black women were excited about Teyana’s album visuals than that movie role,” remarked one person on Threads. “It’s Halle Berry and Monster Ball all over again,” said another.

“Look at what they gave Halle the Oscar for,” noted a third.

The conversation carried over onto X, where one user alleged that Taylor’s character much like Halle Berry’s in “Monster’s Ball,” felt like a “minstrel show” and “grotesque.”

A second X user wondered, “Why do they have to do that in order to be nominated? It’s like a weird obsession. I’ll wish she was nominated for A thousand and one than this,” adding a reference to Taylor’s other award-winning film.

But still Halle Berry is the only Black Best Actress winner at the 2002 Academy Awards ceremony.

She starred opposite Billy Bob Thornton in “Monster’s Ball.” Their love scene sparked two decades of rumors that their on-screen romp was not acting. She denied the claims in 2024.

A critic of Taylor shared, “I couldn’t even watch OBBA, bc why did they write her character that way? I didn’t even get 15 mins and turned it off bc it was so nasty and vulgar in a repulsive way.”

“I knew this would happen to Wumni and I’m mystified as Sinners is one of the highest grossing original films in a very long time and it had a massive impact. She was amazing, this is a mistake,” said a fan of Coogler’s film.

“Sinners” earned a total of seven Golden Globe nods, including nominations for director Ryan Coogler and lead actor Michael B. Jordan. “One Battle After Another” earned a total of six. Both movies are expected to be contenders for major categories at the Oscars, whose nominations will be revealed on January 22, 2026.