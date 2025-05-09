‘Isn’t He Like 25 Years Older Than Her?’: Leonardo DiCaprio Hides His Face in New Photos with Younger Girlfriend During Public Outing

Did you know Leonardo DiCaprio made his Met Gala debut in 2025? The acclaimed actor avoided walking the fashion event’s red carpet, but a photograph of him with his young girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti surfaced online.

The verified Vogue Instagram page shared a black-and-white picture of DiCaprio, 50, and Ceretti, 26, from the Met Gala on May 5. Dressed in a black tuxedo, the Academy Award winner blocked his face from the camera in the shot.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio blocked his face from being photographed while out with his girlfriend at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ceretti did pose for photographers as she walked the Met Gala carpet in New York City solo. The Italian supermodel wore a navy Moncler x EE72 dress for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute fundraiser.

Reactions to DiCaprio’s below-the-radar Met Gala appearance poured in online. Social media users voiced their thoughts on the “Great Gatsby” star only popping up with Ceretti in a viral Instagram post.

“What is she doing with him? She’s a goddess!” one spectator wondered about Ceretti’s choosing to date the infamous Hollywood bachelor.

A second poster wrote, “Can’t believe women still want to be with this when everybody knows how it’s gonna end.” A third commented, “Then why did he come there if he doesn’t want to be photographed?”

DiCaprio’s 24-year age gap with Ceretti was brought up in the comment section several times, too. A third jokingly asked, “Isn’t he like 25 years older than her?”

One Leonardo fan supported his decision to skip the red carpet, posting, “How fashionable and cool of him to not even want to be there or actually contribute at all, really.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti reportedly met at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The pair’s initial public sighting took place in August 2023 when they were spotted out in Santa Barbara, California.

Page Six reported that Vittoria met Leo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in September 2023 during a family trip to the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan, Italy. They have kept their relationship relatively private over the last two years.

Bae Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti were spotted departing from Es Codolar airport in Ibiza on Wednesday (April 30th). The pair were on their way back to New York as Vittoria attended The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala held the following night.#LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/utBQr8dQZO — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) May 4, 2025

An insider associated with the couple claimed told a tabloid in November 2023 that DiCaprio was ready to be “exclusive” after being “completely smitten” with Ceretti. In March 2024, rumors that Leo proposed to his current flame spread online after she was seen rocking a ring on her finger.

“Leo and Vittoria are not engaged,” a source informed Us Weekly in response to the possible engagement gossip. “She’s wearing a ring she’s had for years.”

Despite having a long list of high-profile exes dating back to the 1990s, DiCaprio has never been married. The former child actor has been romantically linked to Bridget Hall, Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively, Camila Morrone, and Gigi Hadid.

DiCaprio apparently has no interest in ever walking down the aisle for a wedding ceremony. In January, a source purportedly told Page Six, “Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes.”

Ceretti was married prior to hooking up with DiCaprio. The face of the 2014 Dolce & Gabbana fall campaign wed Italian-American DJ Matteo Milleri in June 2020 before divorcing in June 2023, one month after her initial interaction with Leo.

DiCaprio’s latest romance has not stopped him from adding more movie roles to his legendary filmography. He will lead director Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” film, which is scheduled for release on Sept. 26. The cast also features Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.