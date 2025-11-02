‘She Fine But Hell No’: Teyana Taylor Nearly Bares It All In Risky Black Look That Has Fans Asking What She’s Even Wearing

We’re still waiting on Teyana Taylor to drop her ab routine.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, the singer, actress, and style icon stepped onto the red carpet at the 2025 TIME100 Next gala in New York City.

The paparazzi cameras started working overtime when the “One Battle After Another” actress made her carpet appearance in a daring sheer dress from Haider Ackermann’s Spring 2026 collection for Tom Ford.

The dress, which was 95 percent a skirt, was held around Taylor’s neck and torso with a thin, sheer string in a halter-style detail. The straps from her black g-string were exposed through wide cutouts in the low-slung, sheer mermaid skirt in matching black, which flowed into soft pleats along the bottom.

TOPSHOT – US actress Teyana Taylor poses during a photocall for the premiere of “All’s Fair” TV series in Paris on October 21, 2025. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor topped the sizzling sheer number with a simple, curved, buttonless black blazer to provide whatever coverage was needed to make it legal to wear outside. The dress, known as look 43, made its debut on Tom Ford’s runway in October in Milan during Fashion Week.

She kept everything else in her look understated so that the dress, or lack thereof, remained the focus. Her makeup was a classic smoky eye and nude lip, and her hair was styled in the jet-black pixie cut that has become her latest signature style.

As Taylor has always been revered for her daring fashion choices, online critics were split over their feelings about her sporting a full-body thong on the red carpet.

“Teyana is in the future! Only she could wear something like this! ,” said one fan after Baller Alert shared her sexy appearance on Threads.

Some were on the fence, like this person who commented, “She fine but h3ll no.”

“They gave Rihanna hell for her Swarovski crystal dress and now it’s listed as one of her top fashion moments. Maybe the same will happen with this dress. Idk,” said another person, referring to Rihanna’s moment in fashion history when she wore a custom-made sheer Swarovski crystal gown to the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards ceremony, where she was crowned that year’s Fashion Icon.

And then there were the haters.

One follower assumed her look was somehow connected to her marital status. “See why she’s divorced 😴”

“I’m so confused.. she’s showing way more than sweeny in the silver dress, yet the response is completely the opposite make it make sense,” stated another commentator, perplexed that Taylor’s backlash wasn’t to the same extent as what actress Sydney Sweeney allegedly received for donning a sheer silver gown at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women Los Angeles event on Oct. 29.

After she left the TIME100 runway, Taylor traded in her killer abs for a pregnant belly.

For some Halloween fun, she transformed back into her character Perfidia Beverly Hills, who had a child with “Ghetto” Pat Calhoun, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Taylor jumped back into character, along with the prosthetic belly, and posted a video of herself and some friends taking part in the viral Chris Brown dance challenge to his single, “It Depends.”

She captioned the Instagram funny video, “THEY FOUND PERFIDIA BEVERLY HILLS,” referring to her renegade character.

Taylor was later spotted rocking the mic and working the crowd with her belly exposed at Roc Nation’s annual Halloween party.