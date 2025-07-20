‘Legs Are as Skinny as His Girlfriend’s: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Shirtless Photos Have Viewers Zooming In on His Lower Half as His 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Gets the Blame for His Transformation

Leonardo DiCaprio has gone through a few physical changes over the last few months but his latest transformation in new photos has people doing a double take.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner was recently photographed on a yacht in Saint Tropez, looking leaner than he has in recent years.

What began as a few snapshots from a romantic getaway quickly spiraled into a frenzy after shirtless photos of the actor aboard a luxury yacht with 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti began circulating, and fans can’t stop talking about his noticeably slimmer look.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dramatic weight loss has fans scrutinizing his skinnier legs and transformation, with many crediting girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as motivation for his midlife makeover. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The images, posted by the Daily Mail and captured during the couple’s lavish Saint Tropez vacation, revealed a significantly more toned DiCaprio sporting dark swim shorts while taking refreshing dips in the Mediterranean waters.

The visual evidence of his weight loss sparked immediate reactions across social platforms, with fans dissecting every angle of his appearance.

The site’s readers wasted no time weighing how he looks, with one observer noting, “He’s not skinny, he’s holding his breath in for the photos because he’s standing next to a pencil!”

Another user couldn’t help but focus on specific body parts, writing, “She has a great body. Did Leo lose the weight in his legs?” as someone else quipped, “His legs are as skinny as his girlfriend’s.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, shows off recent weight loss with bikini-clad Vittoria Ceretti, 27, aboard yacht in Saint Tropez https://t.co/WHvtv9ritU — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) July 19, 2025

Zooming in on his stomach, one person noted, “He does appear as if his mid section is a bit smaller. But he also looks mushy and without any muscular development. He is one happy meal away from having that big gut again.”

In contrast, one observer who noticed some muscle tone in DiCaprio’s physique said, “Looks like he’s been lifting barbells.”

One reader offered a more critical perspective, describing it as the “Physique of someone happy to let themselves go, with or without weight loss jabs.”

This new look arrives months after DiCaprio was accused of having a midlife crisis when he showed up to CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas with much darker hair on his face, head, beard, and eyebrows.

Discourse surrounding his transformation has been building momentum since DiCaprio’s appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May, where he debuted what many described as a strikingly different look while presenting Robert De Niro with an Honorary Palme d’Or.

Medical experts have weighed in on the dramatic change, with OK! Magazine consulting specialists who speculated about possible assistance from weight-loss medications.

In June, Chris Bustamante, a nurse practitioner and founder of Lushful Aesthetics, weighed in on DiCaprio’s noticeably leaner look, telling the outlet the actor “looks visibly less bloated and appears slimmer.” He pointed to diet and exercise as possible reasons, but also noted that medications like Ozempic — known for curbing appetite and cutting down alcohol cravings — could be playing a role.

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, highlighted a major shift in DiCaprio’s face, saying there has been clear “volume loss” in the cheeks and midface area. Meanwhile, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz claimed DiCaprio’s face looks “slightly flatter,” with a noticeable reduction in buccal fat — changes often linked to the use of drugs like Ozempic.

The medical observations amount to those outlets’ effort to add credibility to the speculation surrounding the actor’s methods for his supposed transformation.

Leonardo DiCaprio did not want to be seen as he got on a taxi boat in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding festivities 👀 🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/S3kZMfc9NA — Page Six (@PageSix) June 27, 2025

DiCaprio’s relationship with Ceretti, which began after they met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has reportedly been a significant motivating factor in his fitness journey.

Their relationship has already surpassed many of DiCaprio’s previous romantic entanglements, lasting nearly two years despite his well-documented pattern of dating women who rarely remain in his life past their mid-20s.

Ceretti, who was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri from 2020 to 2023, has been spotted with DiCaprio on numerous luxury vacations, from Ibiza getaways to their recent Saint Tropez yacht excursion.

The model has even met DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, sharing childhood photos during family visits. Despite the public scrutiny, Ceretti recently told Vogue France that dating “one of the most desired people in the world” comes with challenges, particularly becoming known as someone’s “girlfriend of” rather than maintaining her individual identity.

“That can be extremely annoying,” Ceretti revealed in the interview, reported by People, which translated it into English. “Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex. So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

As DiCaprio prepares for his upcoming film “One Battle After Another,” scheduled for September release, his physical transformation represents more than just a Hollywood makeover.

Whether the transformation will help him “keep up” with his significantly younger partner remains to be seen, but the dramatic results have certainly captured public attention and sparked conversations about aging, fitness, and relationships in Hollywood’s spotlight.