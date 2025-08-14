‘She Got Some Pretty Legs’: Steve Harvey’s Photo of Wife Marjorie Sets the Internet Ablaze as Fans Zoom In on Her Lower Half That Leaves Little to the Imagination

Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Harvey is no rookie to receiving snarky remarks from fans — even in the midst of their shared tender moments.

That’s what took place on Wednesday, Aug. 13, when the “Family Feud” host uploaded a sweet photo celebrating his love with Marjorie. The post was simple, with only one photo and a short caption, but it was enough for some fans to still find something negative to reply about Marjorie’s pantsless look.

Marjorie Harvey takes heat over his pantless look in a new photo with Steve Harvey. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

In the photo, she can be seen lying across a black piano, smiling with a flirty expression on her face, while looking at Steve. Lying on her left side, Marjorie propped her upper half up with her left arm.

Steve was captured with his back to the camera as he sat playing the piano. Though his face was hidden, his head was angled in a way that looked like he was looking up at his wife.

The other cute touch to the photo was that the two lovebirds were matching. Marjorie wore a black and white patterned shirt that had a collar, plus black short shorts.

He wrote, “When Love Hits All the Right Notes,” in the caption.

The Harveys got the usual support for their relationship in the comments, but not everyone was so cheerful. Some people posted disparaging reactions and some directly targeted Marjorie.

One person, who had a problem with her showing too much legs, said, “Tell your wife cover up that is for you to look at love you Hallaluurrrrr.”

Another wrote, “Encourage her to cover up sufficiently like a matured person.”

Those who didn’t have a problem said, “No disrespect Uncle Steve. She got some pretty legs great picture.”

Someone addressing the couple wrote, “They are too extra.”

Another typed, “I’ve never seen a couple have to prove their love so much to the public, okay okay we know y’all love each other. No need for a stage to love fest.”

What many didn’t notice was Steve, wearing a black shirt and pants that were made of the same black and white pattern as Marjorie’s top.

Steve and Marjorie began dating in 2005 after reconnecting more than a decade after they met and tied the knot two years later. They do not share any children together but have a blended family of seven kids – four of which are Steve’s and the other three are Marjorie’s.

But their current picture perfect union didn’t come without its trials and tribulations. “The Original Kings of Comedy” star was married twice before to Marcia Harvey and Mary Shackelford. Both women claimed the comedian committed adultery and it’s rumored that Marjorie was the mistress.

Marjorie was also married twice, to Jim Townsend and Darnell Woods. Those marriages ended when the men served time in prison for their drug crimes.

When Steve and Marjorie finally got together, their kids tried to intervene in their marriage and wanted them to wait before going down the aisle. But Steve wasn’t having it and the two pressed on with their wedding.

Then in 2023, a rumor came out of nowhere that Marjorie had not only cheated on Steve with a personal bodyguard and a chef, but that she was also seeking $400 million in a divorce settlement. The hearsay was gently debunked by them both but the two pulled back on posting each other as much as they did before.

So, with those rumors, Marjorie takes a lot of heat from commenters about her being a cheater.

But the two appear to still be happy and in love. They celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in June by taking a trip to Paris.