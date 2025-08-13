‘It’s No Wonder Ben Affleck Left’: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Thighs In Risqué Photo as Fans Zoom In on Her ‘Chicken Legs’

Jennifer Lopez is serving looks and causing a lot of discourse across the internet, proving that at 56 she remains one of entertainment’s most talked-about figures.

The global superstar recently set Instagram ablaze with a series of sultry mirror selfies that showcased her in a headline-grabbing ensemble featuring sheer lace tights, a black turtleneck unitard, dagger-sharp stilettos, and a leather beret, all complemented by an array of gold jewelry that caught the light just right.

Jennifer Lopez’s risque photos send the internet into a frenzy as fans understand why Ben Affleck left. (Photos by Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Pierre Suu/GC Images)



The provocative photo shoot came as Lopez wrapped up her European leg of the “Up All Night: Live in 2025” tour, which concluded Tuesday in Sardinia, Italy. The Bronx bombshell appeared ready to command attention through her bold fashion choices and unapologetic confidence.

However, the response to her latest Instagram post has been anything but unanimous.

Once named People’s “World’s Most Beautiful Woman,” the superstar now faces whispers about her age and body, suggesting that she should stop dressing like women half her age or like she did when she was younger.

‘Desperate Attempt for Attention’: Jennifer Lopez’s Overexposed Look Has Fans Suggesting She’s Going Through a ‘Midlife Crisis’ After Ben Affleck Divorce

While Lopez captioned the carousel of images with simply a black heart emoji, the comment sections across social media platforms erupted into heated debates about age-appropriate fashion and how her body looked.

Daily Mail readers, predictably, didn’t hold back their opinions about the “Hustlers” star’s decision to go pantless in the artistic shots.

“Why does she feel the need to behave and dress this way? She must be very insecure and it’s no wonder Ben Affleck left, her constant need to show herself off in this way, extremely sad,” one critic wrote, directly linking her fashion choices to her highly publicized divorce from the actor in 2024.

The comment reflects a broader conversation about how Lopez has been processing her split from Affleck, whom she married twice in 2022 after rekindling their romance from the early 2000s.

The criticism extended beyond just her outfit choices to more personal attacks on her physical appearance.

“Everything IS false thé truth IS : she IS stocky, boxer’s nose, turkey leg, chicken legs… don’t believe what you see,” another detractor commented, focusing specifically on her legs, which could be seen peeking out of her sheer stockings.

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a sultry all-black bodysuit. (Photos: jlo/Instagram)

The harsh commentary continued with observations about her perceived desperation, as one person noted, “Her desperation makes her unattractive if that makes any sense?”

Yet the narrative wasn’t entirely negative.

Lopez’s Instagram followers painted a completely different picture, celebrating her confidence and stunning appearance.

“It is not fair to look this way,” one admirer gushed, while another fan praised her physical attributes more specifically, declaring she has “million dollar legs!”

These contrasting responses highlight the polarized reactions that often accompany Lopez’s public appearances, particularly in the wake of her divorce from the “Batman” actor.

Their relationship, dubbed “Bennifer” by the media, captivated audiences when they first dated in 2002, broke hearts when they split in 2004, and created Hollywood magic when they reunited in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce. pic.twitter.com/NySPsDXocg — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 7, 2025

However, their second chance at love ended when Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, exactly two years after their lavish Georgia wedding ceremony.

Throughout her European tour, Lopez has been channeling her personal experiences into her performances, debuting songs like “Wreckage of You,” a piano ballad chronicling her journey through heartbreak.

Her concerts have become deeply personal affairs, with the singer sharing intimate details about her life and relationships, transforming concert halls into what some describe as therapy sessions.

Lopez’s fashion and personal life are under a microscope, sparking conversations about how women age in Hollywood. After her fourth marriage ended, critics say the mother of two is “trashy” for holding on to the image that once had fans captivated every time she performed or lit up social media.

The star has shown remarkable resilience throughout her tour, even handling unexpected moments with grace. During her final performance in Almaty, Kazakhstan, she went viral when a cricket flew on her neck while she was on stage. Unfazed by the bug, she kept on singing and continued her show with the professionalism that has defined her decades-long career.

A cricket climbs up #JenniferLopez’s neck during her concert and she handles it like a total pro.



No hesitation, just pure performance energy. 🦗🎤



N Crowd, what’s your favorite unforgettable J.Lo moment? pic.twitter.com/cTlx3ZNReW — Just N Life (@TheJustNLife) August 12, 2025

As Lopez prepares for her upcoming three-month Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in December, she continues to defy expectations and challenge conventional wisdom about what it means to be a woman over 50 in entertainment.