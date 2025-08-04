‘Wow..Trying to Compete with Women Half Her Age’: Fans Say Jennifer Lopez’s Latest ‘Trashy’ Bodysuit Crossed the Line, Accuse the Singer Of Chasing Relevance Over Dignity After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez continues to command stages across Europe with the same magnetic energy that has captivated audiences for over two decades. Still, her recent performances are sparking conversations that extend far beyond her musical prowess.

The 55-year-old entertainer has been making headlines not just for her vocal abilities and choreographic precision, but also for the nature of her new songs, which she is performing on tour, and the fashion choices she is wearing on stage, which have divided fans across social media platforms.

Jennifer Lopez faces criticism for her revealing stage outfits and overly personal European tour performances, with critics arguing the 55-year-old is trying too hard to stay relevant. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

The multi-hyphenate star’s “This Is Me… Now: Up Close and Personal” European tour has taken her from the intimate venues of Spain to the grand stages of Italy, with each performance offering audiences a raw, unfiltered glimpse into her recent life experiences.

Her July 8 opening show in Pontevedra, Spain, set the tone for what would become a tour defined by vulnerability and artistic risk-taking, as Lopez debuted “Wreckage of You,” a piano ballad that chronicles her journey through heartbreak following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

However, it was her July 20 performance in Budapest that truly ignited the most recent online debate.

When Lopez took the stage at the MVM Dome in a gold bedazzled bodysuit while performing “Dance Again,” social media erupted with polarizing opinions about age-appropriate performance attire. A TikTok video of the performance quickly went viral, prompting heated discussions about artistic expression, aging in the entertainment industry, and societal expectations for women over 40.

“She needs to stop demeaning herself like this. Ladies, after 40 certain things are just trashy. Elevate yourself and your environment instead of lowering your standards for what you wear, how you are perceived, and how you are treated,” one person tweeted, encapsulating the criticism that has followed Lopez across multiple tour stops.

The sentiment was echoed by another social media user who wrote, “She is trying to compete with women half her age and doesn’t have an ounce of dignity to act her age.”

“Madonna complex…trying to remain relevant at the expense of her dignity,” another critic commented, drawing comparisons to other pop icons like the “Like a Virgin” singer who continues to play up their sensuality in their shows, for their attempts to keep up with younger people in an ever-evolving industry.

However, not all responses have been negative. Supporters have pushed back against the age-related criticism, with one defender asking, “Why is everyone so triggered by the over 40 crowd?”

Why is everyone

so triggered by

the over 40 crowd?

💀 — BaconWood (@MistyHeather) August 3, 2025

This perspective highlights the double standard often applied to aging female performers compared to their male counterparts.

Another supporter took a more direct approach, writing, “She’s an entertainer. Maybe you should stop wearing your doctors coat since you’re to old to recognize that,” defending Lopez’s right to express herself artistically regardless of age.

The debate has also touched on broader themes of appropriate behavior, with one commenter noting, “Why bring in age? Shameless immodest behavior is inappropriate at any age,” suggesting that the issue transcends generational boundaries.

The criticism extends beyond wardrobe choices to encompass Lopez’s overall approach to this tour. During her performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, the superstar transformed the concert hall into what felt like a therapy session, sharing intimate details about her personal life and varying moods behind closed doors.

This level of candor, while appreciated by some fans as authentic artistry, has left others questioning whether such revelations belong on a concert stage.

Throughout the controversy, Lopez has continued to deliver great performances featuring new material that seems to aim at her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The Budapest show alone included classics like “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” and “Jenny From the Block.”

As Lopez continues her European tour, discussions about her performances raise broader societal questions about aging, authenticity, and the challenges of staying relevant in today’s entertainment industry. Critics criticize her attire, arguing it’s inappropriate for her age, while others commend her for aging gracefully and continuing to please her fans.