‘A Prenuptial Agreement, Sis, Do Not Forget’: Halle Berry Tried to Clear the Air on Her Marriage Proposal —Then Came the Shock That Stopped Her Cold

Halle Berry is about to be a Mrs. once again.

The 59-year-old shared an exciting update about her relationship with longtime boyfriend Van Hunt after nearly six years of dating.

Halle Berry confirms engagement to Van Hunt after originally hesitating. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

During her Feb. 5 interview on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” Berry revealed that she finally said “Yes” to Hunt. This comes eight months after Hunt shared that he had already proposed to the “Boomerang” star but was waiting on her response.

Her hesitation sparked rumors that she had turned him down, which Berry clarified with Fallon before sharing the celebratory news.

Berry said, “There’s some confusion. It’s going around that my guy Van Hunt, I’ve been dating him now for almost six years.”

Then came the bigger shock. Instead of a wave of cheers, the reaction fractured in real time — a mix of excitement, skepticism, and unmistakable side-eye rippled through the room.

What should have landed as a smooth, celebratory moment suddenly felt tense, with the energy shifting so sharply it was impossible to ignore.

Fallon interjected calling Hunt “great,” which Berry agreed to when she was suddenly cut off again by an audience member who said, “Boo.”

Berry screamed “No” and laughed, while Fallon told the audience member, “Don’t be jealous.”

She continued, “Well, there’s some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no.”

Someone in the audience screamed “yes” as if to celebrate that she rejected Hunt.

But Berry screamed back “No” once again, before laughing.

After Fallon guided her back to the conversation, Berry said, “No, that is not the case. I did not say ‘No.’ We just don’t have date. But of course I said yes I would marry him.”

Fallon gave his congratulations to which Berry said “Thank you. He did put a lil ring on it.”

The camera zoomed in on the distinctive piece of jewelry that appeared to be gold and black with a square cut.

Berry have been deeply committed to each other for a few years now.

Berry’s previous delay in accepting Hunt’s proposal came against the backdrop of both partners’ prior failed marriages.

She explained to “Today” back in June, “Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t.”

But the Grammy award-winning singer seemed eager to tie the knot. He told the outlet, “So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see. It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

Back in 2021, Berry said she and Hunt had a “commitment ceremony” when her son Maceo Martinez, who was 8 years old at the time, suggested they should be married. She asked Maceo, “‘Really I should marry him?’” to which he responded, “‘Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.’”

Now she is about to get a real ceremony.

One fan, reacting to the news of her engagement and how long it took her to respond to Hunt, seemed to side with Berry’s choice to take her time.

The Shade Room posted about Berry’s remarks to Fallon, and under that post someone wrote, “She’s taking her time and being precautious and I don’t blame her.”

Another person who is hoping this is her happily ever after said, “Make this yo last time Halle, seriously.”

Someone else wrote a friendly reminder to Berry saying, “A prenuptial agreement sis, do not forget. Once beaten, twice shy.”

It’s easy to understand why the “Bruised” actress would want to be sure that this relationship really felt like it is the one.

Two of her previous relationships left her owing child support.

Her first marriage was to MLB player David Justice, whom she was with from 1993 to 1997, and her second was to singer Eric Benét. She was with him from 2001 to 2005.

She went on to date Canadian model Gabriel Aubry. They had a daughter named Nahla Aubry in 2008, over whom they had a bitter custody battle when they split in 2010. In 2014, she was originally ordered to pay $16,000 a month in child support to her ex in addition to a lump sum of $115,000. By 2021, that was reduced to $8,000.

Following that relationship, she tied the knot with French actor Oliver Martinez in 2013 and they welcomed their son Maceo Martinez the same year. Their 2015 split also led to a custody battle one that didn’t get resolved until 2023, when Berry was ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 a month.

She shares joint legal custody of both of her children with her exes.