‘She Completely Dissed Him’: ‘The Talk’ Host Jerry O’Connell Reveals The Savage Way Halle Berry Shut Down His Attempt To Ask Her On a Date

Halle Berry has been leaving a trail of broken hearts and bruised egos behind her throughout her entire career.

Her love life has long been the subject of headlines pulling in readers whose curiosity is piqued by her relationships.

The “Never Let Go” actress has been married three times; her ex-husbands include retired MLB player David Justice, singer Eric Benét, and fellow actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo. She is also a mother to daughter Nahla from a past relationship with model Gabriel Aubry.

Jerry O’Connell reveals Halle Berry told him he didn’t stand a chance at dating her after she turned down Prince. (Photos: Halleberry/Instagram, Mrjerryoc/Instagram.)

The Hollywood bombshell of more than three decades has also had brief romances with a number of prominent men, including stars like Wesley Snipes and Michael Ealy. But lately it is the men she turned down that have become social media fodder.

“The Talk” co-host Jerry O’Connell recently spilled about the time he asked Berry out when they both appeared as guests on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in February 2008.

O’Connell landed a spot on the late night show soon after moving to Los Angeles to pursue his entertainment career. He lucked up by being scheduled the same night as the “Catwoman” star.

As he recounted, O’Connell had somewhat of a now-or-never moment with the actress.

“I actually, like, at a commercial break, I leaned over to Halle, and I was like, ‘Halle, I’m so sorry I—,” he began to share before interrupting the story to illustrate how taken aback he was by her presence.

“When you see Halle Berry, her beauty, it’s like—we don’t judge people physically, but if we did, Halle Berry would like make you speechless,” he said.

Picking up where he left off in the memory, the “Kangaroo Jack” actor continued, “‘I hate to do this, but I gotta shoot my shot here; I mean, you’re here, I’m here.’ And Halle was like, ‘Hey, timeout. Listen, don’t even try it. Prince asked me out, and I said no. You’re not really—it’s gonna be a no. You seem like a nice guy, I think, but it’s not happening.’”

Despite being turned down, O’Connell gushed that he has no hard feelings as he stated, “I love you, Halle.”

His co-hosts found the humor in the memory, whereas social media users had much more to say. One person commented, “Seems like every dude in Hollywood was trying to be Steph Curry with Halle Berry and ended up being Shaq at the free throw line.”

Halle Berry says #Prince asked her out – and she said "no". pic.twitter.com/EaBiYkE8I7 — Alexa de Paris☔ (@Azifikare) September 26, 2024

Another comment read, “Lol hale Berry has poor decision making skills when it comes to relationships.”

Two others had more reactions regarding O’Connell’s approach to asking the Academy Award winner out. “No game with that attempt at all tho,” quipped a third. And a fourth simple wrote, “Bro- you don’t start out with apologies and Prince was like 5 feet tall. So she completely dissed him.”

In September, Berry revealed that Prince asked her out via a piece of paper that a member of his crew passed to her during one of his concerts in L.A. The actress said she kept the note instead of returning with ‘No’ as her response. However, a musician who has won over the entertainer is singer-songwriter Van Hunt.

The pair have been dating since 2020. She has gone on record to declare that he is the man she should have married all along.