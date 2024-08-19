‘Same Problem with Every Guy She Dates’: Halle Berry Called Out Over History Repeating Itself Amid Heated Battle for Sole Custody of Her Son

Halle Berry has been crazy in love with her man Van Hunt for almost four years.

While her current love life seems to be effortless bliss, the “Boomerang” star can’t seem to shake the drama from her past relationships. Berry’s name hit headlines on Sunday, Aug. 18 after filing court documents to obtain sole custody for her son Maceo in a custody battle with her ex-husband Oliver Martinez.

Halle Berry faces criticism for her choice in men amid recent custody fight over her son. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

In the documents, Berry challenges Martinez’s co parenting skills, claiming that the “S.W.A.T.” actor “refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way.”

Berry cites that Martinez’s lack of effort has caused a concerning decline in their 10-year-old son’s behavior and education. People magazine obtained the documents which state, “Because of Respondent’s opposition to any interventions whatsoever for years and because of Respondent’s prioritizing soccer activities over Maceo’s educational and psychological well-being, Maceo’s educational and behavioral challenges worsened, and he continued to fall further behind in school.”

The mother of two specified in detail how disruptive Martinez has been “with getting Maceo the help he needs.”

She claims Martinez allegedly “ignores the professionals hired to help Maceo, and he aggressively stands in the way of implementing strategies and interventions to assist” their son.

After being declared legally single since 2016, Berry and Martinez agreed last year that it would be best to have joint legal and physical custody of Maceo. But now, the “Catwoman” star believes that arrangement — in which each parent has Maceo roughly half the week — is not suitable for their child’s growth. She even stated that when he spends long periods of time at his father’s house Maceo would “act out.”

As a solution, Berry is asking either for sole custody “or in the alternative, tie-breaking authority to make all decisions.”

Despite what seems to be good parental intentions on Berry’s behalf, her scrutinizers seem to believe this is a consistent problem for her.

One person wrote, “She has the same problem with every guy she dates I think it’s her” while someone else expressed the same sentiments writing “I’m definitely not buying this analogy. Her history speaks for its self.”

A third said, “Why is she like this?! First she fights with her first baby daddy for custody and now her son. At some point, you realize who is the problem.”

This isn’t Berry’s first custody battle rodeo. Previous to dealing with these issues with Martinez, where she was ordered to pay a monthly child support fee of $8,000, Berry was in a legal dispute with her first ex-husband, Gabriel Aubrey. The two share a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla, whom they went to court for in 2012.

Because Aubrey made significantly less than Berry, in 2014 she was initially ordered to pay him $16,000 a month for child support. But in 2021, she managed to get her fees cut in half, only having to pay Aubrey $8,000 a month in addition to 4.3 percent of any annual additional income she made over $1.95 million.

Fast forward two years later, Berry’s winning streak continued when the court ordered that her annual child support payments be capped at $110,000.

As for her son Maceo, during the finalization of their divorce last year it was determined that Berry would pay $8,000 a month to Martinez and 4.3 percent of any income she makes over $2 million.