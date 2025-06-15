‘Nahh Thats Sabrina Carpenter’: Fans Can’t Believe Hillary Clinton’s Throwback College Look Compares Young Clinton to a Disney Star

Hillary Clinton has been a major player in politics for decades, from her time as first lady to secretary of state to her two presidential campaigns.

The former first lady, now in her 70s, is known for her signature pantsuits and direct political approach. But a recent Instagram post celebrating college graduates just revealed a completely different side of Clinton that has people talking across social media.

Hillary Clinton’s 1969 college graduation photo surprised fans who couldn’t recognize her youthful appearance and noted her striking resemblance to Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.(Image of Hillary Clinton courtesy of The Atlantic)

Many are shocked that it is even her.

Clinton posted on Instagram to congratulate the Class of 2025, sharing encouraging words for new graduates and their supporters. But what really grabbed people’s attention was the throwback photo she included from her own college graduation at Wellesley College in 1969.

The vintage photo shows a young Hillary — who was then known as Hillary Rodham years ahead of her marriage to future President Bill Clinton — with a fresh face and no makeup, wearing those large-rimmed glasses popular in the late 1960s. People were amazed at how different she looked compared to the political figure they know today, with many saying they wouldn’t have recognized her.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with people celebrating both Clinton’s appearance and her lasting impact.

One supporter wrote, “Love the pic! Strong women make the world turn.” Another person was surprised by how similar she still looks today, commenting, “omg…she looks exactly the same!”

But what really got social media buzzing were the comparisons to Disney star and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The resemblance was so strong that many people noticed it immediately.

One user was genuinely confused, writing, “Nahh thats sabrina carpenter,” while another admitted their initial reaction, saying, “i thot that was sabrina carpenter for a split second.”

Someone else captured what many were thinking: “Anybody gonna talk about how that’s literally @sabrinacarpenter ‘s twin?”

This Clinton-Carpenter comparison isn’t actually new.

People on TikTok, Instagram and X have been pointing out the resemblance for some time, with users creating side-by-side photos and expressing amazement at how alike their features are.

wow! — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) June 14, 2025

That college photo wasn’t just any graduation picture. It captured Clinton during one of the most important moments of her early public life.

As president of the student government at Wellesley College, Clinton was chosen by her graduating class to speak at their commencement ceremony. What she did next revealed the bold political instincts that would define her career.

Instead of delivering a standard graduation speech, Clinton decided to respond to the speaker who preceded her.

According to The List, Massachusetts Republican Sen. Edward Brooke, the first African-American to win a seat in the U.S. Senate by popular vote, had given the traditional commencement address, but Clinton and her classmates felt his words were dismissive toward women and young people. Clinton pushed back against Brooke’s speech about radical protest, offering a different perspective right there on stage.

Her response gained immediate media attention. The Boston Globe dubbed her “Golden Girl” the next day, and Time Magazine also covered the story, according to CNBC. That moment launched her into the national spotlight and began a career in public service that would span decades.

Today, Clinton continues to make an impact beyond traditional politics. After her presidential campaigns, she has remained active through her organization Onward Together, which supports progressive causes and grassroots activism. She has also written several books and continues working through the Clinton Foundation on international relations and health improvements worldwide.

Clinton also surprised many people recently by becoming a co-producer of the Broadway musical “Suffs” alongside notable figures like Malala Yousafzai. The show explores the fight for women’s suffrage and won two Tony Awards. When Clinton introduced the performance at the 77th Tony Awards ceremony, she received a standing ovation. Her involvement demonstrates her ongoing commitment to highlighting women’s contributions to history and encouraging civic participation.

Her Broadway involvement began when creator Shaina Taub wrote Clinton a heartfelt letter. Clinton had already supported the musical during its off-Broadway run and became actively involved in helping launch the production, participating in discussions, appearing in promotional videos, and helping host fundraising events. So hip was the music in the show, that the cast was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

This recently viral college photo reminds people that even the most recognizable public figures have personal histories that can surprise audiences. Clinton has been in the public eye for so long that many people, especially younger generations, only know her as the serious political figure.

Seeing her as a young college graduate offers a completely new perspective on who she was before becoming the political powerhouse everyone recognizes today. The ongoing conversation about her resemblance to Sabrina Carpenter shows how much impact one throwback photo can have in today’s connected world.