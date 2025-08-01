‘That’s Not Her … No Way’: Monica Lewinsky’s Form-Fitting Dress Has Fans Zooming In And Dragging Bill Clinton Back Into the Spotlight

A video of former White House intern Monica Lewinsky stepping out in New York City for a Broadway premiere four months ago is making the rounds on social media again.

Lewinsky, 52, showed up on the red carpet for the opening night of the “Good Night, and Good Luck” play starring George Clooney on April 3, wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress.

Originally, Page Six reporter Nicki Gostin shared the brief clip of Lewinsky to her TikTok page in April, which has resurfaced online this week. A self-described member of President Donald Trump’s MAGA fan base reposted Gostin’s video to X, where many seemed shocked by Lewinsky’s appearance.

“That’s not her. No way,” one person tweeted in response to Lewinsky’s look that evening. A second reply read, “Unrecognizable, what happened?!? I mean, she looks good, but unrecognizable.”

In addition, X users offered unproven theories about Lewinsky getting cosmetic surgery. For example, someone wrote, “Unrecognizable due to extensive facial enhancement, I’d say. People generally don’t look prettier at 52 than they did at 22.”

Not surprisingly, Lewinsky’s history with former President Bill Clinton was brought up, as their infamous 1990s extramarital affair nearly brought down his presidency.

A married Clinton was 49 years old when the most powerful person on the planet started trysting with Lewinsky, who was 22 at the time. The tawdry entanglement lasted over a year, from 1995 before coming to an end in 1997.

Bill Clinton admitting he had an affair with Monica Lewinsky in 1998 pic.twitter.com/4oWEESitJi — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 1, 2025

Another said, “She paid a massive price on a public stage for a mistake she made at a very young age in a situation with a severe imbalance of power. I hope she has managed to stay sane and find some happiness in her life.”

Lewinsky also earned praise as onlookers maintained she has aged very gracefully since dominating global headlines for being the president’s mistress nearly 30 years ago. One person declared, “Looks better than at the time.”

Bill’s wife, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, also caught strays. In an attempt to applaud Lewinsky at the expense of Clinton’s spouse, a poster suggested, “Looks better than 30 years ago. And definitely better than Hillary.”

Bill, 78, and Hillary, 77, tied the knot in October 1975. Their only child, Chelsea Clinton, was born in February 1980. The political family from Arkansas entered the White House after the center-left politician won the 1992 presidential race against incumbent Republican George H. W. Bush.

The Clinton–Lewinsky scandal led to the U.S. House of Representatives voting to impeach the then-sitting POTUS for perjury, obstruction of justice, and abuse of power in December 1998. The charges stemmed from Clinton lying under oath about having a sexual relationship with Lewinsky.

In January 1999, the U.S. Senate acquitted Clinton on all charges. He was able to complete his full second term in office despite a dark cloud hanging over his administration until George W. Bush moved into the White House in January 2001.

While the Clintons managed to remain major power players in American politics following Slick Willie’s temporary fall from grace, Lewinsky was lambasted by Democrats, Republicans, and the press for decades.

Lewinsky later accused the Clinton team of crafting a false narrative that depicted her as an unintelligent young woman as a way to shift public perception against her and to protect the image of the cheating husband.

“I’m by no means a genius, by no means going to be the cream of the crop, but I wasn’t a bimbo. I wasn’t a dumb bimbo like I was portrayed to be,” Lewinsky protested during a June 2025 interview on Elizabeth Day’s “How To Fail” podcast.